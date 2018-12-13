Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Marshawn Lynch joins Digital Trends Live to talk charity, football

Digital Trends Staff
By

On a very special episode of Digital Trends Live, DT’s live morning show, host Greg Nibler was joined by Marshawn Lynch, running back for the Oakland Raiders (and formerly the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he won the Super Bowl in 2013). Over the course of a freewheeling discussion, they talked about Lynch’s charitable foundation, Fam1st Family Foundation, his mobile network Beast Mobile, and a new football league where fans control the teams.

The Fam1st Family Foundation is a charitable organization that Lynch founded along with fellow NFL players Josh Johnson and Marcus Peters. They launched Fam1st in Oakland, but Lynch says “To be honest with you, it started in Oakland, but everywhere I went, it traveled with me.”

The organization’s goal is to help disenfranchised youth in the Oakland area.

“For people that grew up the way I grew up, and/or worse, it gave them an opportunity to go ahead experience some of the finer things in life,” Lynch explains, “which is being able to attend a football camp that you didn’t have to pay for. Most of the [stuff], when I was growing up, you had to pay for all of that.”

In addition, Beast Mobile, the mobile network that he owns a stake in, is working with Fam1st on the Phones for the Homeless initiative, which is working to provide smartphones and three months of service to homeless people on the West Coast. If you want to donate to Phones for the Homeless, follow the link below.

Donate now

Finally, Lynch talked about the Fan Controlled Football League (FCFL), a new sports league that enables fans to directly participate in the management of teams, whose games are streamed on Twitch. It’s essentially Twitch Plays Pokemon, except instead of a video game, viewers will be managing actual, flesh-and-blood people. Fan purchase fan tokens, which are recorded on — you guessed it — a blockchain to ensure transparency and security, and fans can spend these tokens to vote on decisions regarding roster moves and even in-game play calls. Given how many football fans still grumble about the Seahawks’ decision not to run the ball in Super Bowl 49, this is a chance for them to prove their own coaching skills.

Digital Trends Live airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
nfls marshawn lynch joins digital trends live to raise awareness for his nonprofit usa today 10509646 0
Press Releases

NFL’s Marshawn Lynch joins Digital Trends Live to raise awareness for his nonprofit

PORTLAND, Oregon, December 10, 2018 -- NFL running back Marshawn Lynch is coming to Digital Trends Live for a special Thursday morning segment. Coming on the heels of Lynch’s 2018 Man of the Year Award nomination, the segment will center…
Posted By BJ Frogozo
twitch streamer fuslie interview fuslieinterview
Digital Trends Live

Twitch streamer Fuslie gives a glimpse of her life and future plans

Today, we welcomed Twitch streamer Fuslie to talk about how her career goals shifted from becoming a veterinarian to a full-time streamer. Also, she shared what her future plans are for streaming and created content.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Civilization V
Gaming

Apple Mac users should take a bite out of these awesome games

Contrary to popular belief, there exists a bevy of popular A-list games compatible for Mac computers. Take a look at our picks for the best Mac games available for Apple fans.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
obvs ceo kelly dachtler interview obvsfounderkelly
Digital Trends Live

CEO of shoe startup OB/VS talks about exploration-focused footwear

Today we had the founder of OB/VS Kelly Dachtler to talk about why he wanted to start a footwear company, what makes the shoes his firm manufactures unique, and what future products are in store.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
big easy interview bigeasyinterview
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Harlem Globetrotter Big Easy talks new app, favorite gadget

We welcomed Harlem Globetrotter Nathaniel Lofton to talk about how he became a Globetrotter 14 years ago. Big Easy also told us about the brand-new Harlem Globetrotters app that is now available on Android and Apple.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Riley Winn
spacex latest falcon 9 rocket launch set multiple records december 2018
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: First 5G phone, Batcole Foundation, and a new data breach

Tuesday on Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler discussed trending topics such as the Quora data breach, and Jeremy Kaplan was joined by Katie Linendoll from the Batcole Foundation to discuss the benefits of AR and VR in hospital rooms.
Posted By Brie Barbee
justin ching j school interview dt live
Digital Trends Live

Filmmaker Justin Ching talks about empowering underrepresented voices

Justin Ching, filmmaker and founder of production studio J-school, believes it is important to empower underrepresented communities to tell their own stories. He appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about his journey and J-school's…
Posted By Will Nicol
liz dunn black friday trends dt live
Digital Trends Live

Pro4Ma CEO Liz Dunn explains the retail trends of Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Black Friday is a day of sales, but also of chaos. Pro4MA CEO Liz Dunn appeared on Digital Trends Live to discuss the shifts she has seen in Black Friday weekend, and what they mean for consumers.
Posted By Will Nicol
Waymo One
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Self-driving cars, ocean exploration, and holiday shopping

Today on Digital Trends Live, we discussed the first self-driving car service in Phoenix, an expedition heading to the bottom of the world's oceans, and talked to Liz Dunn from Pro4ma about holiday shopping trends.
Posted By Brie Barbee
digital trends live 12 6 18 episode 31 2 poster for 5976432589001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Alexa updates, Uber’s self-driving cars, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, Senior Editor Caleb Denison discussed the best streaming devices and we welcomed Danny Pyell and Felia Mano, the Nintendo Power Couple, and Kelly Dachtler from OBVS to the show.
Posted By Brie Barbee
gee staughton interview foodie gift guide feat
Digital Trends Live

HouseSpecial animation team brings DT’s Holiday Gift Guide to life with miniatures

Digital Trends partnered with animation company HouseSpecial to create this year's Holiday Gift Guide. We sat down with art director Gee Staughton to discuss how HouseSpecial brought life to the project.
Posted By Brie Barbee
digital trends live 12 7 18 episode 32 poster for 5976899932001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: The Game Awards recap, smart home hackers, and more

On episode 32 of Digital Trends Live, DT's live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Jeremy Kaplan broke down the news of the day, including a recap of The Game Awards, a smart home hacking, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
jobbatical head of product and marketing lauren proctor interview laurenproctor
Digital Trends Live

Jobbatical’s Lauren Proctor discusses the future of jobs for tech experts

Today on Digital Trends Live we had Jobbatical's Lauren Proctor to talk about the future trends for finding tech jobs abroad, including a Digital Nomad Visa, which allows tech experts to travel from country to country much easier.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
digital trends live 12 10 18 episode 33 2 poster for 5977755953001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Amazon Go expansions, the robocall onslaught, more

On this episode of Digital Trends' live morning show, Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Jeremy Kaplan explored the news of the day, including Amazon Go's potential expansion, the robocall onslaught, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol