Reel News: The Irishman, Paradise Hills, and Midway

Need help figuring out what movie to see this weekend? Look no further! Join Erin Keeney and Riley Winn for our Reel News segment, as they dive into the biggest movies opening this weekend, and tell you if anything will be worth your money at the box office. This week we take a look at The Irishman, Paradise Hills, and Midway.

First up is Martin Scorcese’s newest gangster film, The Irishman, which is on track to be the best-reviewed film of his career. It follows a World War II veteran/mob hitman, played by Robert Deniro, reflecting on the decades of his life, including his potential role in the disappearance of union leader Jimmy Hoffa. Keeney notes the film has been in the works for a long time, and Netflix finally secured the rights for worldwide release. “The visual elements of this piece are stunning,” said Keeney, who adds that it features over 100 locations. Costing a reported $160 million, the movie also stars Al Pacino (as Hoffa), as well as Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, and Ray Romano. Winn sums it up by saying, “I have to see it in theaters.” The Irishman opens November 1.

Next up is Paradise Hills, a sci-fi/fantasy movie that takes us to an isolated island with some sinister secrets. Emma Roberts, Milla Jovovich, and Awkwafina star in the directorial debut of Spanish director Alice Waddington. “The diverse cast, and this story about the pressures of being a woman” make this a very compelling film, says Keeney. Winn notes, “this movie looks like it could be an episode of Black Mirror, and I can’t wait to go see it.” Paradise Hills opens November 1.

Midway, based on real-life events, centers on titular clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy during World War II, which proved to be a pivotal turning point of the war. Starring Ed Skrein, Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Mandy Moore, Nick Jonas, Dennis Quaid, and more, and directed by Rolan Emmerich (director of Independence Day and The Patriot), Midway promises to be visually stunning. “We don’t often see movies [that take place] in the Pacific theater of WWII,” says Winn. “I’m glad to see Midway is hitting the silver screen so people can learn more about those who risked their lives for us during WWII.” Midway opens November 8.

