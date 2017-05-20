Bundle nets you nearly $1,600 in coding courses, lets you pick what you pay

Make 2017 the year you learn to code — and do it for a fraction of the cost of most coding classes. For a limited time, you can pick how much you pay to learn with our Pay What You Want: Learn to Code 2017 Bundle. The special deal gets you up to 156 hours of premium coding instruction via 10 courses that range from $50 to $249. Together, the courses add up to $1,573, but with our special pricing, you can get the courses for a fraction of that price.

More: The Complete Web Developer Course: Build 14 Websites

Here’s how the pricing works: You pay what you want and, depending on how much others are paying, you’ll get a select number of courses. If you pay less than the average price (which right now is $22.39), you’ll still get something great. If you pay above the average price, you’ll receive the full $1,573 value bundle. There’s a buyers’ leaderboard, and if you beat the leading price (currently $141), you’ll get featured on the leaderboard and entered into an Apple laptop giveaway.

Courses include Learn How To Code: Google’s Go Programming Language; The Complete Python Course: Beginner to Advanced; Learn By Example: Scala; Projects in Programming Languages: Ruby, Python, Java; Learn Angular 2 from Beginner to Advanced; How to Make a Freaking iPhone App: iOS 10 and Swift 3; The Complete Web Developer Masterclass: Beginner To Advanced; Git Complete Mastery With GitHub: 100% Hands-on Git Guide; Professional Rails Code Along; and JavaScript Programming Complete. Each course ranges from 3.5 hours to 51 hours of instruction. You’ll also get lifetime access to all courses, meaning you can complete the courses and finish your training on a schedule that works best for you. The popular bundle has been purchased by more than 24,000 customers.

For more information, and to score this major discount, visit our Pay What You Want: Learn to Code 2017 Bundle shop page.

Buy now from:

DT Shop