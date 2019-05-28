Share

Finding a Sonos speaker on sale is about as rare as spotting a comet — it happens, but rarely. That because Sonos, like several top-end manufacturers, prefers to stand by its pricing, instead offering incentives to persuade customers to pick one up. With that in mind, we wouldn’t recommend passing on the chance to score a free $30 Amazon Gift Card when you purchase a Two Room Sonos Play:1 Bundle through the retailer, which will set you back $298 — a modest $149 per speaker.

So if a Sonos Play:1 usually retails for $194 and you’re getting two for $298, where’s the savings? That would come in the form of the $30 Amazon Gift Card that can be redeemed against future Amazon purchases, or converted to cold, hard cash.

Sonos Play: 1 Two Room Set with $30 Gift Card:

Basic Math: $298 – $30 = $268.

Let’s face it: The prospect of receiving free money is a lot more appealing than a savings. But whichever way you slice it, you’re still saving $30 on the price of the speakers, regardless of whether it’s deducted at checkout or handed back to you.

Sonos has been the leader in wireless Hi-Fi since the dawn of time (a bit of an exaggeration, we know), fusing impressive audio quality with a best-in-class multi-device playback engine to create an at-home listening experience like no other.

Where Sonos sets its self aside from the crowd is with its software; customers can stream a different song on each speaker or assign them both the same one, the latter of which is streamed in perfect synchronization, even if they’re in different rooms.

The Sonos Play:1 is such a fantastic entry-level wireless speaker that we’d recommend purchasing it even if it wasn’t on sale, so the offer to pick up two for $30 less than the pair would usually set you back is one that’s not to be turned down.

“With versatility, solid performance, clean aesthetic design, and a plethora of available features, the Sonos Play:1 serves up an impressive array of talents,” concluded our A/V and Entertainment Editor Ryan Waniata in our comprehensive review.

Sonos Play: 1 single speaker:

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the end of the month, so we’d suggest making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

