Here’s how to get a free $5 Amazon gift card when you buy a $50 Apple gift card

Want to save even more money when you purchase your favorite Apple products, like the ones in these Apple deals, AirPods deals, and MacBook deals? Well, right now, you can score a $5 off any Amazon purchase when you buy an Apple gift card of $50 or more at Amazon today. All you have to do is use the code APPLE21 at purchase when you check out, and you will receive your extra $5 credit by email. It’s so easy why wouldn’t you take advantage?

The more we shop with Amazon, including Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods, the more we look to save money on everyday items, from grocery to appliances to home goods to, well, everything. Every discount helps, which is why we keep an eye out for deals like this. Right now, when you purchase a $50 Apple gift card (or higher), you can receive a $5 promotional credit to your Amazon account. When you go to check out with your Apple gift card, simply add the promo code APPLE21, and within a few days, you’ll receive a $5 credit by email.

That $5 can go toward whatever you want: Batteries, peanut butter, diapers, you name it. You could even put it toward whatever fantastic Apple product you have in mind — giving you an even deeper discount. Apple products go on sale so rarely that’s it’s nice to receive any kind of discount, and this is like a double discount. Those are the kind of surprises we like!

Naturally, there is some fine print, but nothing shocking. To take advantage of this deal, you need to purchase a minimum of $50 on an Apple gift card, although you have the option to spend as much as $200 on a single gift card. After you type in the code and check out, it will be listed in your qualifying offers in your Review Items and Shipping section. The final price should be $50, along with your $5 promotional credit. Within three days, you should receive your $5 credit by email. This discount can be applied to anything you buy at Amazon, but your Apple Gift card can only be used on purchases at Apple Stores, on the Apple Store app, at Apple.com, or in the App Store, iTunes, or Apple Music/TV/News/iCloud. There are no returns or refunds on Apple gift cards, and you can only get one per customer. This offer won’t be here forever, so click that Buy Now button and save today.

