Save $90 when you buy two Sonos Era 100 wireless speakers

One of the best Bluetooth speaker deals today is over at Woot with the chance to buy two Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speakers for just $410. A saving of $88 off the regular price of $498, these are a great addition to your music-loving home. As with all Woot deals, you only have a limited time to snag this deal. While the deal runs for the next 25 days, it’ll end when stock runs out and that’s likely to be fairly soon given the great price here. If it feels like the right speaker for you, take a quick look at what else we have to say about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speaker

Considered to be the best Wi-Fi speaker you can buy when it comes to the best speakers, the Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speaker is a delight to use. It offers big and expansive sound with its twin angled tweeters creating a great sense of openness. The woofer is larger too able to add a great amount of bass while still providing nuance to anything lower.

As you’d expect from one of the best Bluetooth speakers, the Sonos Era 100 is also simple to use. It has intuitive touch controls while there’s voice assistant support through Amazon Alexa and its own in-house Sonos Voice Control system. The Sonos app is simple to use too and takes moments to set up, before allowing you to tune the sound to your liking. It’s all well-refined thanks to Sonos being one of the best speaker brands for very good reasons.

It’s also possible to hook up the Sonos Era 100 to a turntable with a flexible USB-C port allowing you to hook up a 3.5mm line-in adapter if you want. Having so many options is great if you don’t want to be restricted to just one purpose with your Bluetooth speaker.

One of the best speakers for the majority of homes, the Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speaker is available in a two-pack at Woot for $410. A great discount of $88, this is the ideal opportunity to kit your home out with superior audio equipment, all while still saving plenty of cash. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

