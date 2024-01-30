The PlayStation Portal is an excellent, albeit exclusive handheld gaming console that works with the PS5. In our Portal review, we made it clear that while it cuts a lot of corners, it is an excellent companion to Sony’s titular current-gen console. But to make the most of it, you really do need a PS5, which means if you don’t have one, there’s no point in buying a Portal until you do. Well, we spotted an incredible bundle that includes the PlayStation 5 Slim, a PlayStation Portal, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 all together, all for you, at one great price. For $750, normally $760, so saving you $10, it’s all yours. But here’s the thing, the PlayStation Portal has pretty much been sold out everywhere. This bundle gets your hands on it, plus everything else you need to play. It even includes Spider-Man, so you can web-sling as soon as you set it up. If you’ve been searching high and low for the Portal, don’t sleep on this deal.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 with PlayStation Portal bundle

The PlayStation 5 is a fantastic gaming console, but the exclusive games available on the platform are second to none. God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, Death Stranding, I could go on and on. But one of the better features of the PlayStation 5 is the option to remotely play your games on compatible devices, from your smartphone to a PS4 in another room, you can connect in, stream, and play, just like if you were sitting in front of your PS5. The PlayStation Portal takes that to a whole new level.

It’s a portable streaming console designed to connect directly to your PlayStation 5 via remote play. Unlike a tablet or smartphone, it has a licensed and official DualSense controller built-in. You’re basically playing on the same controller you know and love, except with a big screen in the middle.

This bundle includes a PlayStation 5, with a standard DualSense controller, the PlayStation Portal for remote play, and even Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game, so you can start playing right away. With 16GB of RAM, up to 120 frames-per-second at 120Hz output, and a 1TB solid-state drive — plenty of space to store your games — you’ll be all set to explore some virtual universes.

The PlayStation 5 isn’t as hard to come by these days, but the PlayStation Portal is usually sold out. You’ll have a hard time finding one out in the wild, and that’s because, even though they aren’t meant to do a ton of things, they’re priced reasonably, and PlayStation gamers love them. This bundle includes everything you need and saves you $10. Sure, the deal could be better, but the Portal is in stock, and that counts for a lot. Hurry and go get yours for $750 before they’re all gone.

Editors' Recommendations