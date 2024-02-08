The PlayStation Portal is a highly sought-after streaming device. Allowing you to connect to your PlayStation 5 via Remote Play over Wi-Fi, it’s perfect for portable gaming whether you’re traveling or simply sitting on the couch with the family, away from your beloved console. However, since the PlayStation Portal launched, it’s been tough to find stock. Much like how hard it was to find the PlayStation 5 once upon a time, the PlayStation Portal is tricky to track down. That’s where we’re here to help with some insight on where to look, as well as what to consider for a PlayStation Portal alternative if you just can’t wait.

Where can I buy the PlayStation Portal?

As of February 8, the PlayStation Portal is sold out everywhere. Whenever a retailer gains stock, it sells out super fast. That’s why it’s important to have a list ready of all the major retailers that are likely to get stock again. Restocks will come. We just can’t say when. Here are all the retailers you should check out on your quest for a PlayStation Portal.

— The retailer occasionally has stock from third-party retailers but these tend to be priced higher than the MSRP.

— The retailer occasionally has stock from third-party retailers but these tend to be priced higher than the MSRP. — Also offering trade-in deals when there’s eventually stock.

— Also offering trade-in deals when there’s eventually stock. — The cheapest option but rarely actually available.

— The cheapest option but rarely actually available. — Always a reliable option and occasionally has surprise restocks.

— Always a reliable option and occasionally has surprise restocks. — Go direct to the source with Sony.

— Go direct to the source with Sony. — The tech-focused retailer could benefit from being a site not everyone thinks of when seeking a PlayStation Portal.

— The tech-focused retailer could benefit from being a site not everyone thinks of when seeking a PlayStation Portal. — Check out everywhere to find stock and don’t forget Target.

What PlayStation Portal alternatives are there?

If you’re looking for a great portable gaming device, you’re not solely restricted to the PlayStation Portal. We’ve already looked at the differences between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Portal but even that isn’t the only option out there. If you simply can’t or don’t want to wait for the PlayStation Portal to come back in stock, here’s what we recommend as an alternative.

Razer Kishi V2 — $90, was $100

The Razer Kishi V2 has paid attention to what gamers like most in their controllers then applied it to this wraparound build for your phone. It feels good in your hands while offering an extendable bridge that perfectly holds your phone. Just make sure to buy the right model for your phone.

Backbone One — $100

The Backbone One wraps around your phone allowing you to use cloud gaming services like PS Remote Play or Xbox Cloud Gaming. It works with most phones providing them with responsive analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbtacks. Just hook it up to your phone’s USB-C or Lightning port (depending on the model you need) and you’re good to go.

Logitech G Cloud — $300, was $350

The Logitech G Cloud is effectively a heavily modified Android tablet that has been designed to look like a Nintendo Switch. It has a 7-inch touchscreen which offers 1080p resolution while surrounding it are controls that you’ll find very familiar. You can use it for many different cloud services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, PS Remote Play, and GeForce Now, so you have plenty of options. Up to 12 hours of battery life is pretty good too.

Nintendo Switch OLED — $349

There’s always the basic model but we prefer the Nintendo Switch OLED due to its superior screen. It has a gorgeous-looking 7-inch OLED screen and it works either docked to your TV or in portable mode when on the move. It’s highly versatile in that way but unlike the PlayStation Portal, you can’t stream games from other consoles to it so you’re tied into all things Nintendo.

Editors' Recommendations