Amazon lets you steal this Panasonic Lumix camera and lens bundle for 57% less

Serious about your stepping up your photography game? Investing in a quality camera is a must. If you’re not a fan of the pricey and bulky DSLR cameras, there are budget-friendly alternatives available that also deliver impressive performance. One solid option is the Panasonic Lumix GX85 4K Mirrorless Camera. Amazon is offering a bundle deal for this model right now which lets you in on a hefty 57% discount.

Normally $1,397, the Lumix GX85 can now be yours for only $598. For a versatile photography experience, the purchase also comes with 12-32mm and 45-150mm lenses that you can swap around for portraits and landscape shots. Take advantage of Amazon’s bundle offer and enjoy a significant savings of $799.

Despite being roughly half the bulk of a full-sized DSLR, the Panasonic Lumix GX85 doesn’t leave out the advanced features of a larger camera. This allows you to shoot faster and lighter without sacrificing on quality. Its body is designed with familiar DSLR-like controls with an ergonomic grip, so you can easily switch among settings and adjustments. It also has a 3-inch LCD touchscreen that can be tilted up and down to maximize viewing in challenging framing situations. What’s more, there’s a high-resolution viewfinder that eliminates difficult shot framing and viewing in harsh sunlight.

Under the hood, the camera boasts a 16-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor with a five-axis sensor-shift stabilizer. Combined with the Venus Engine and Live MOS sensor, the camera is able to capture sharp still photos and smooth videos. Even in low-light situations, images have minimal noise, excellent resolution, high contrast, and vibrant colors.

The Lumix GX85 is packed with superb auto-focus and video recording tricks as well. It uses Panasonic’s Depth-From-Defocus (DFD) Auto Focus (AF) technology, which instantly calculates the subject’s distance and shifts the focus mechanism for faster AF speeds. It also provides “realistic motion” in 4K-quality video (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) at 24 or 30 frames per second. This 4K feature allows for Live Cropping where you can zoom and pan into a video without physically moving the camera or lens.

Whether you’re using it for travel, vacation, or a special occasion, you’ll find love with the Panasonic Lumix GX85 4K Mirrorless Camera. Don’t miss out on this camera bundle offer and order yours for just $598. It may be three years old already, but we doubt you’ll find this much tech in any other camera at this price point.

