This Beats headphones deal will save you $49 at Amazon

There are some great headphone deals going on today, and among them is one of the best Beats headphone deals you’ll come across. The Beats Solo3 Wireless are currently on sale at Amazon today for only $151, an impressive savings of $49 from their regular price of $200. They’re some of the most popular headphones on the market and they don’t often see a discount like this, so click through to Amazon now and claim yours while you can. Free shipping is included with purchase, and free fast shipping is in play for Amazon Prime members.

People are often looking for several different things when they’re shopping for a new set of headphones, but a few features are universal, and the Beats Solo3 headphones have pretty much all of them covered. They provide high-quality sound that has become synonymous with the Beats brand of headphones and make a great all-purpose set of headphones for anybody who consumes content at home or on the go. They also bring some great style to one’s listening experience, as they feature the cool, minimal design Beats headphones are known for. They’re the headphones for anyone, and the headphones for anywhere, as they look great around the office, on the morning commute, and even when binge-watching around the house.

The Beats Solo3 headphones are compatible with iOS and Android devices, as well as anything that can connect via Bluetooth, including home theater setups and computers. They pair easily with most devices and charge easily via a micro-USB connection. Perhaps the most enticing feature of the Beats Solo3 headphones is their long battery life, which manages to reach up to 40 hours on a single charge. Also, with fast fuel technology, 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback for those times when you just aren’t able to hang around near an outlet for long.

The Beats Solo3 headphones are sleek, comfortable, and produce great sound audio, and like all great sets of headphones, they bring tremendous value to your listening life, especially with this deal at Amazon. They’re currently available for only $151 at Amazon, a savings of $49 from their regular price of $200. Free shipping is included, so grab your new Beats Solo3 headphones and get listening to some top-notch audio today.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations