The 10th Generation iPad has a $100 discount right now

Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean there aren’t still great deals out there that you can take advantage of. Right now, there are a bunch of iPad deals out there, but one of our favorite deals is $100 off a 10th Generation iPad at Best Buy. Originally priced at $549, this 10.9-inch iPad is available at the great price of $449 and it’s a great tablet for everyday use.

Why You Should Buy the 10th Generation iPad

The 10th Generation iPad is available in four different vibrant and saturated color options including blue, pink, yellow and silver. This device compares to the iPad Air 5th Generation and iPad 9th generation in terms of display, front camera, touch ID, storage and its ability to work with the Apple Pencil.

This specific iPad has a screen size that is ideal for working away from home and getting business done with its 10.9-inch screen size, 64GB, all-day battery life and compatibility with the Magic Keyboard Folio and 1st generation Apple Pencil. Those who love watching movies and gaming on the go will also benefit from this device with its liquid retina display and high screen resolution which makes games and movies look sharp and clear. If you are looking to purchase an iPad for a child, this might be your best option if watching movies and playing games are on their agenda.

This device made our list of the best iPads to buy in 2023 and is described as an “affordable tablet for everyday use that offers good bang for the buck.” It is a little more basic than other iPads out there but still offers high-performance, making it a well-rounded tablet that has the potential to replace any laptop you may already have. If you are looking for an iPad with the new design and edge-to-edge screen but without fancy features, this is your best bet.

There’s no telling how long this offer will last, so make sure you are able to get $100 off the 10th Generation iPad before time runs out. With an original price of $549, you can grab this useful and reasonably priced device for just $449. Plus, its sleek design and cool color options are going to sell you on this tablet ASAP.

Editors' Recommendations