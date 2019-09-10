This 2018 iPad Pro is $149 less on Amazon for Apple’s September event

Rumor has it that new upgrades to the iPad and iPad Pro will be introduced at Apple’s September event. That explains the recent onslaught of discounts on the entire iPad lineup, including the 2018 iPad Pro. One of the best deals we’ve seen so far is for the space gray variant of the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi iPad Pro with 64GB of storage. Instead of $999, you can bring home this versatile workhorse for only $850. The 11-inch model is also discounted for 16% less.

When it comes to productivity, the 2018 iPad Pro is a tablet that’s tough to beat. There’s so much you can do with it, making it very close to becoming a laptop replacement. For starters, you can pair it with a Smart Keyboard (sold separately) for when you have to do extensive typing tasks. It also works with the Apple Pencil (sold separately), converting it into a digital canvas where you can bang out some creative work like sketching and hand lettering.

Apple gave this iPad a stunning screen with a Liquid Retina LCD technology and a resolution of 2,388 x 1,688 pixels. This excellent combo enables sharp, vibrant, and rich picture quality, whether you’re watching a movie, editing a video, or browsing through social media. It also flaunts a ProMotion technology with a refresh rate of 120Hz which allows for smooth scrolling and more responsive tablet interaction.

Housing its screen are symmetrical bezels that have been trimmed down for a posher look. This design shift also means the home button has been removed, so you’ll have to navigate with gestures just like what you’ll find on the iPhone X series. Other significant changes include the lack of the headphone jack and the new USB Type-C port (in replacement of the Lightning port).

At the heart of this iPad is the A12X Bionic processor. This chipset can power the latest games with zero hiccups and can handle intensive tasks like editing in Photoshop and Lightroom buttery smooth. It is, without a doubt, leagues ahead of the competition in terms of performance.

The 2018 iPad Pro has always been our favorite tablet since its launch last year, and we even named it as the best tablet you can buy. Let it sail you through your everyday productivity, creativity, and multimedia consumption. Order the space gray 12.9-inch Wi-Fi variant with 64GB storage on Amazon for only $850 instead of $999.

