3D printing truly is amazing, because you can create virtually anything, as long as you have the blueprints or digital 3D models. But while there is an excellent community behind the creation of these 3D models, and always new items, gadgets, and tools to print, you can be somewhat limited in the sense that you can’t just take an item and print it without a little bit of extra work. If you don’t have the skills to create a digital design — or digital copy of an object — you’ll have to wait for the community to put something together, and it may not always match what you’re wanting to create. What if there was something so much easier than that, however? What if there was a tool or device that could create remarkably accurate scans of an object and then translate that into a digital format — one you can reprint in a 3D printer? There is, from 3DMakerpro, and it’s called the Seal — or Seal Lite in the alternative model.

Promising the “ease of scan” and combined with the “art of detail,” the 3DMakerpro Seal and Seal Lite will effectively scan an item or object with supreme detail and accuracy — a superior accuracy of 0.01mm, which is a first in the consumer-grade 3D scanner industry. It supports full color and whole texture capture in high-definition, thanks to a 24-bit high-quality color CMOS image sensor and texture camera. For you, it means that your model scans will truly come to life, including all nuanced details from material textures to fine elements. A scan of a toy dragon, for example, will feature all scales, colors, and fine details.

The Seal scanners are pocket-sized, about the size of your average pack of gum, so you can take them anywhere and they work even in bright sunlight. AI smart technology and the power grip, with an innovative gimbal, ensure you get the best scans possible no matter the environment. Plus, anti-shake optical lenses allow you to scan like a pro with minimal interference, the scan will always be stable even if you or the environment are not. The 3DMakerpro Seal and Seal Lite are modern marvels, at least in the world of 3D printing and digital design, and there’s a lot more to talk about, so keep reading. If you want to learn more, you can also head to the dedicated 3DMakerpro Seal page using the button below — pre-orders start on August 29th via IndieGoGo.

What else can the Seal and Seal Lite do?

Scanning nearly any object or item with remarkable accuracy is one thing, but offering the advanced features that 3DMakerpro’s Seal and Seal Lite do, that’s on a whole different level. For starters, the Seal uses blue light, which has a shorter wavelength when compared to traditional LED and NIR light sources. In short, it means that the scanner produces more precise structured light, for more accurate and detailed scans with a higher resolution. So, when you’re scanning small toys, items, or objects with intricate details, textures, edges, and tiny concavities, it’s all captured in the digital blueprint.

You don’t have to use markers as you might expect with similar devices. The Seal can identify a target object, including edges, without a single marker thanks to AI visual tracking. It can also do this in several scanning modes, like Turntable, Handheld, Turntable+Handheld, and more. If you decide you do want a turntable, you can employ a professional-grade multi-axis turntable to generate multi-angle model scanning quickly and easily.

Professional software called JMStudio allows you to get as much into the weeds as you want. It’s rookie-friendly, so if this is your first time using something like this you don’t have to worry. If you’re an advanced or expert user, you can take the reins and customize various settings. You can be as hands-on or hands-off as you want.

Thanks to a 10,000 mAh battery, you’ll get up to 240 continuous minutes of scanning time. So, if you’re out and about and you see something you want to scan, you can do that at any time. The battery should last for a long while too, allowing you to scan multiple items if it comes to that. When you’re at your next D&D session and need to get a quick copy of your roleplay figurines you have all the power you need in your pocket.

The Seal and Seal Lite: 3D scanning wonders

If you’re trying to scan a toy, figurine, or something like a dental model, the ideal object size is about 100 mm (3.93 inches). If you’re trying to scan a key or metal part that’s similar you’ll want an item that’s at least 50 mm (1.96 inches). Finally, something smaller like a chess piece, tiny figurine, or feature-rich ring will need to be about 10mm in size (0.39 inches). Why do these measurements matter? Because with an accuracy of 0.01mm to 0.02mm (Seal Lite), and a working distance of 100 to 200mm it means the Seal scanners are impressively accurate when compared to other, similar devices.

The major difference between the base model Seal Lite and the premium Seal is that the Lite captures in mono, and is made of a tough plastic. Meanwhile, the Seal offers 24-bit color and texture capture and is made of a durable aluminum alloy. Both utilize USB-C to connect to smart accessories and beyond.

Let’s recap. The 3DMakerpro Seal and Seal Lite allow you to capture, with full texture and color, nearly any item or object, allowing you to 100% restore items or create new fabrications with a 3D printer. Both formats of the Seal are portable, with a built-in battery, and a total weight of about 200 grams — perfect for fitting inside your pocket, a backpack, handbag, 0r day bag. You can take them with you anywhere, and begin scanning at any time to have a fully-detailed and working 3D model of whatever it is you’re looking at. Pretty amazing, right?

Pre-orders for the Seal will launch on August 29th, at 9 AM EDT. Get ready for a whole new world of 3D designs and creations, folks.

