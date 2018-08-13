Digital Trends
Deals

Upgrade your home theater with a deeply discounted Vizio soundbar system

Jacob Kienlen
By
40 inch vizio soundbar system deal

When it comes to your home theater experience, sound is incredibly important. Sure, you can’t have a home theater without a TV or some sort of visual aspect, but if you really want to feel like you’re part of the action, you have to feel the action. The best way to do that, other than magically entering the screen, is through some sort of haptic feedback — bass in particular. Hearing what you’re watching is essential, but if you want to feel the rumble of the crowd or the dramatic drumbeats of war as they appear on screen, you need a soundbar that can deliver just that. The Vizio 40-inch 3.1 channel soundbar system is an excellent option for upgrading your home theater experience, and it’s $218 off for a limited time.

This Vizio SmartCast soundbar system has good sound, good bass, and an excellent price tag, but it’s slender design is what makes it unique. Though there are a lucky few that have enough space in their home for a theater room, the majority of us are stuck with limited space. If your living room is already filled with the biggest TV you can possible fit in there, you likely don’t have enough space to start installing a giant subwoofer or Dolby Surround Sound. That’s where this particular Vizio soundbar fits in perfectly. With a slim subwoofer delivering bass at 35 hz, and a slender soundbar hitting you with a solid 101 decibels, this soundbar has everything you need to upgrade your current system. And with Google Cast already built in, the Vizio 3.1 soundbar system can easily connect to your TV, phone, laptop, and other local devices.

The Vizio Smartcast 40-inch 3.1 channel soundbar system is not the best soundbar on the market, but it packs a serious punch for the price. At just $160, a soundbar like this is an investment in better quality sound. If your current setup is a cheap soundbar you got for Christmas, or worse, just your TV speakers, there’s no better time to upgrade than right now. This Vizio soundbar system is priced at $378, but for a limited time, you can get it for just $160 on Walmart. That’s $218 of savings you don’t see every day.

$160 | Walmart

Looking for more great stuff? Find TV deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Time to upgrade! Here are the best 4K TV deals for August 2018
Up Next

No keyboard? No problem. Masterkey will project you a virtual one to type on
amazon products fathers day sale fire tv stick with ultra hd and alexa voice remote
Deals

Time to upgrade! Here are the best 4K TV deals for August 2018

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level so you can enjoy all of your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best air purifiers for allergies 2 airmega
Deals

Breathe clean air with the 10 best air purifiers for allergies

Warmer weather is a welcome change, but it's also the harbinger of allergy season. Our homes contain a surprising number of airborne allergens and other pollutants, so if you want to freshen things up, check out the 10 best air purifiers…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including some discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as a few bundles that feature Nintendo's creative Labo kits.
Posted By Lucas Coll
portable air conditioner deals
Deals

Beat the heat this summer with an affordable air conditioner

Summer is in full swing, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best computer reading glasses for eye strain

Eye strain, headaches, and dry eyes are all side effects of too much exposure to blue light and screen glare. Get yourself a pair of computer reading glasses to help relieve the discomfort.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need

Did you know there are thousands of Amazon Coupons and promo codes that you can take advantage of? We found coupons for everything from tech to everyday products. Find out what savings you've been missing out on.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
tcl 55fs3750 55 1080p roku smart led tv dtdeals
Deals

This 40-inch Roku smart TV is only $200 on Amazon right now

Whether you're looking for a TV for your living room, or a smaller option for other rooms in your home, you aren't going to find a lower price than $200. With the added benefit of Roku integration, this TCL TV deal is practically a steal.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
HP laptops
Deals

Save $670 on the HP 15t Touch laptop while you still can

Normally retailing at $1,240, the HP 15t Touch laptop is an absolute steal at just $570. If you're looking for a decent entry-level laptop for work, school, or just streaming videos, this is the laptop deal for you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for August 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include games like Middle-earth: Shadow of War and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.
Posted By Lucas Coll
cuisineart cold brew coffee maker deal
Deals

Make cold brew in minutes with a discounted Cuisinart coffee maker

Cold brew is just iced coffee, right? Wrong. If you're interested in brewing your own cold brew, you can pick up the Cuisinart automatic cold-brew coffee maker at a dangerously low price.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Nintendo New 3DS XL SNES Edition
Deals

Get your Mario Kart nostalgia on with the 3DS XL Super NES Edition

If you love all things retro and have been waiting for a 3DS deal, you're in luck: The New 3DS XL SNES Edition is on sale for $150. This limited-time offer is the best way to score a deal on a 3DS right now -- the free copy of 'Super Mario…
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for August 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The Best Amazon deals after Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but there are plenty of Amazon deals left. We've scoured through all of the savings the retail giant has to offer to bring you only the best. Prime Day isn't the only day you can save, you know.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Audio-Technica AT-LP60BK-BT Turntable
Deals

Score a new Audio Technica turntable for $129 and get a free $50 Dell gift card

Want to break out your old vinyl records without spending a fortune on a high-end turntable? The Audio Technica AT-LP60BK-BT turntable is a highly affordable way to enjoy the warm analog tones of your vinyls, and it's now on sale for $129…
Posted By Lucas Coll