Upgrade your home theater with a deeply discounted Vizio soundbar system

When it comes to your home theater experience, sound is incredibly important. Sure, you can’t have a home theater without a TV or some sort of visual aspect, but if you really want to feel like you’re part of the action, you have to feel the action. The best way to do that, other than magically entering the screen, is through some sort of haptic feedback — bass in particular. Hearing what you’re watching is essential, but if you want to feel the rumble of the crowd or the dramatic drumbeats of war as they appear on screen, you need a soundbar that can deliver just that. The Vizio 40-inch 3.1 channel soundbar system is an excellent option for upgrading your home theater experience, and it’s $218 off for a limited time.

This Vizio SmartCast soundbar system has good sound, good bass, and an excellent price tag, but it’s slender design is what makes it unique. Though there are a lucky few that have enough space in their home for a theater room, the majority of us are stuck with limited space. If your living room is already filled with the biggest TV you can possible fit in there, you likely don’t have enough space to start installing a giant subwoofer or Dolby Surround Sound. That’s where this particular Vizio soundbar fits in perfectly. With a slim subwoofer delivering bass at 35 hz, and a slender soundbar hitting you with a solid 101 decibels, this soundbar has everything you need to upgrade your current system. And with Google Cast already built in, the Vizio 3.1 soundbar system can easily connect to your TV, phone, laptop, and other local devices.

The Vizio Smartcast 40-inch 3.1 channel soundbar system is not the best soundbar on the market, but it packs a serious punch for the price. At just $160, a soundbar like this is an investment in better quality sound. If your current setup is a cheap soundbar you got for Christmas, or worse, just your TV speakers, there’s no better time to upgrade than right now. This Vizio soundbar system is priced at $378, but for a limited time, you can get it for just $160 on Walmart. That’s $218 of savings you don’t see every day.

