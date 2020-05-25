5 Microsoft Surface deals you can’t afford to miss this Memorial Day

Its the last Monday of May, and besides a long weekend, Memorial Day sales give us the ultimate opportunity to snag big-ticket items for a huge steal. If you happen to be in the market for a laptop or a tablet, then you’re in store for the best Windows experience with these five Microsoft Surface deals. Plus, you don’t have to choose between one device or the other with these excellent 2-in-1s. Don’t miss out on your chance to get Microsoft’s Surface Go, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop 2, and Surface Book with up to $354 in savings.

Microsoft Surface Go — $480, was $550

If your focus is the utmost portability, then the Microsoft Surface Go is a solid bet. It may be the entry-level model and the most affordable among the Surface lineup but it doesn’t skimp on vital features. It comes with the smallest 10-inch PixelSense touch display and can be paired with a formidable Type Cover keyboard (sold separately) that is fully functional with Windows 10. It even runs with Intel’s Pentium Gold CPU with 8GB of RAM, which exceeds the typical 4GB of RAM cheap PCs can offer. Moreover, you also get a 128GB SSD to keep your collection of files and media. And with a USB-C charging port, it could be considered more future-proof than the older Surface Pro. Its screen is also sharp with a resolution of 1,800 x 1,200 pixels and it gets bright enough for various lighting conditions.

As for performance, you can count on Microsoft’s Surface Go to take on basic applications such as Microsoft Word or Photoshop Express, just don’t expect it to be quite the powerhouse for multiple browser tabs. You can bank on its battery to last between three to eight hours on a single charge depending on use.

The Microsoft Surface Go is a stellar choice for those on the go at just $480 with Amazon’s $69 discount.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $699, was $959

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is one of the new releases in its flagship line. You won’t be disappointed with its stunning display, sturdy build quality, updated hardware, and tremendous battery life. A USB-C port is a welcome addition to the mix that is equipped to handle power delivery, data transfer, and video output simultaneously. Plus, its aluminum chassis looks as sleek and stylish as ever.

Besides getting a bigger 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen, it also flaunts a 2,736 x 1,824-pixel resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio that is geared toward productivity. It is known to have one of the best screens you can find on a 2-in-1 system. Since this is currently bundled with the Type Cover keyboard, you instantly have the best combo you can get for only $699 instead of $959 from Best Buy.

Microsoft Surface Pro X (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE) — $749, was $999

The Surface Pro X is another remarkable member of Microsoft’s flagship line that debuted alongside the Surface Pro 7. You can think of it as the spruced-up version with tangible refinements not just in design but also in performance. It has 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. A comfortable viewing experience is on offer a thinner bezel surrounding its 13-inch PixelSence touchscreen. Despite being larger, it is no less portable or lightweight. It even has 4G LTE cellular connectivity ready to boot. It’s a standard feature you’d find on the Surface Pro X but a considerable upgrade you need to splurge for with other devices like Apple’s iPad.

The Microsoft Surface Pro’s many features come with a heftier price tag at $999, but Amazon’s limited-time deal lets you get it from a more palatable $750 this Memorial Day.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 — $756, was $999

If you want a laptop straight out of the box, then the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 would seem like the most ideal fit. It is best suited for anyone who wants to have a slim and elegant laptop they can easily slip into their bag. Its 13.5-inch touchscreen and 3:2 aspect ratio is not only vibrant but also supports fast and easy workflow at your fingertips. It runs with Windows 10 and the latest 8th-generation Intel Core Processor i5 that lets you enjoy password-free Windows sign-in and Cortana as an intelligent assistant. You are also assured of an 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD to back up its speedy performance all the more. Get it from Amazon while it’s currently discounted by $243.

Microsoft Surface Book” — $1145, was $1499

Consistent with the rest in our list, the Microsoft Surface Book’s 13.5-inch version is a sleek and portable device that is naturally versatile. More than the ability to transform from a laptop to a tablet with a detachable keyboard, it justifies its high price with studio mode that allows you to fold its screen completely flat for you to be able to sketch comfortably. You can even opt to complement it with a surface dial and pen to make the experience more immersive. Its foldable feature can also be maximized when you want your presentation to seem more interactive. Besides being a great gadget for work with professional-grade software, it is also perfect for streaming movies and gaming on your downtime with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 3,000 x 2,000 (267ppi) Panasonic Panel. Safe to say, it has an incredibly bright screen with high contrasts, and vivid colors.

Microsoft’s Surface Book is also an efficient piece of tech with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. To top it all off, it also has a long-lasting battery that can give you an average of 10-17 hours of use.

