Prime Day deals are continuing and we’ve picked out some key deals that you simply can’t afford to miss out on. Whether you’re looking to buy a new smartwatch, upgrade your headphones, or simply want some more smart home technology, there’s a deal here for you. Read on while we take you through the 5 Prime Day deals you need to shop before they end at midnight.

Amazon Audible — 3 Months Free

If you love to read but you find it difficult to fit into your busy lifestyle, audiobooks are a great solution. Audible is basically the Netflix of audiobooks, allowing you to stream all kinds of text from popular bestsellers to fascinating non-fiction. Each month, you get one credit to buy something from the premium collection and keep forever, while there’s also access to thousands of Audible Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, and much more. There’s something for every mood here from gripping thrillers to creepy horror stories and some non-fiction that will educate you along the way. It’s possible to listen to Audible via all your devices making it a great way to be captivated once more.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) — $20, was $50

Amongst the many Prime Day smart home deals, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is one of the best and cheapest ways of making your home smarter. A stylish-looking speaker, it’s small enough to fit most anywhere, including your kitchen countertop, bedside cabinet, or simply on your bookshelf. From there, you have access to Alexa allowing you to ask her a multitude of questions, find out the latest news, stream music, or even get her to tell you a joke. The Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) also makes it simple to control your smart home if you have relevant other devices, allowing you to turn on your lights, adjust the thermostat, as well as lock doors. You can even use it to call friends and family who also have an Echo device or the Alexa app. It’s super convenient and sure to be a firm fixture at home. At this price, it’s easily one of the most attractive Prime Day Amazon Echo deals.

Amazon Kindle — $45, was $90

The Amazon Kindle has come a long way over the years and it’s better than ever. An ideal purchase for book lovers, it’s purpose-built for reading, offering a 167 psi glare-free display that reads just like real paper, even if you’re using it in direct sunlight. It offers adjustable brightness, too, so you can read comfortably wherever you may be. At all times, you can highlight passages, look up definitions, and translate words, all highly useful functions. With 8GB of storage, you can store thousands of titles with audiobooks via Audible also an option if you pair up some Bluetooth headphones. It’s a great way to get more from reading without having to carry multiple books at once.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones — $229, was $329

The Bose QuietComfort 45 may not quite make the cut among the best headphones, but they still sound fantastic. That’s in part thanks to their Active EQ that maintains balanced performance no matter how much you adjust the volume. Bass stays consistent when you turn it down while the music still sounds clear when you crank it up. Alongside that, the Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones have great noise cancellation options with Bose’s tiny mics able to measure, compare, and react to outside noise well. A choice of Quiet and Aware modes helps you pick whether you want full noise cancellation or to let the environment around you creep back in, proving useful when out. As well as that, you get adjustable EQ so you can set the bass, mid-range, and treble levels just how you like it. Up to 24 hours of battery life rounds out the well-designed package, with a quick 15-minute charge giving you back 3 hours.

Apple Watch Series 7 — $309, was $429

One of the best smartwatches around, the Apple Watch Series 7 is an absolute delight to use if you already own an iPhone. It’s the most advanced iPhone yet, offering extensive sensors like the ability to measure your blood oxygen levels, as well as take an ECG. It also has a larger display than the previous model with the Always-On Retina display also being far more durable and crack-resistant than before. Besides being able to track all your workouts, the Apple Watch Series 7 also enables you to reply to texts from your wrist, make calls, listen to music, ask Siri for assistance, or even call for help sign the Emergency SOS feature. Working seamlessly with all your Apple devices, the Apple Watch Series 7 demonstrates just how powerful a smartwatch can be, while looking great, too.

