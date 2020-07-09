This 50-inch Hisense 4K TV is on sale for only $260 at Best Buy

As we get deeper into summer, we’re witnessing some impressive 4K TV deals at never before seen low prices. Take, for example, this 50-inch Hisense H65 4K TV for $260 at Best Buy. We’ve seen 4K TVs drop to the $300 mark in 2020, but seeing a smart TV like this — with 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution), Google Assistant compatibility, and augmented sound quality — for $260, down from $310, is really something special.

This is the perfect TV setup if you’re looking for a living room or apartment home theater mainstay, without going too far overboard with its cost. Maybe it’s your first home theater system, or maybe it’s a gift for someone looking for the same. Point being, at $260, this is a great place to start.

No matter what you’re paying for a 4K TV, what you’re paying for is the picture. This one comes loaded with Dolby Vision HDR to make sure that your resolution is at its tightest, showing off the crispness version of every shade, as well as the brightest colors. There may not be quite the color range of a new OLED or QLED 4K TV, but the TV carries support for HDR formats, so you can still enjoy a massive range of visibility that’s four times the resolution of Full HD (and augments your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality along with it).

Along with a better-than-average picture, the convenience factors abound. There’s the Android TV platform, which smartphone users of that tech will recognize, and others will acclimatize to readily. The access to the Play store lets you build up a media galaxy on top of built-in stars like Netflix and YouTube for all your favorite content. Act now, and you can also claim a free month of HBO Max, giving you access to fan favorites like Game of Thrones and the hot new I May Destroy You. There’s Bluetooth audio if you want to link up a soundbar or speaker system (not that the DTS Virtual X sound is any kind of slouch on its own), a voice remote, as well as built-in support for Google Assistant. On top of all this, there are three HDMI ports ready for your consoles or other devices.

There are other options on 4K TV deals right now, but they don’t get any more straightforward, versatile, or convenient than this 50-inch Hisense H65 4K TV, especially for the price. If you’re looking for a no-nonsense TV without a ton of bells and whistles, but that can still deliver amazing picture, sound and accessibility, and won’t break the bank, jump on this sale and get $50 Off — marked down from $310 to $260 at Best Buy.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

