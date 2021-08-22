This 55-inch 4K TV is so cheap today it could be a mistake

Right now, you can buy a 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for just $400 at Walmart as part of its back-to-school sale. A savings of $50 on the usual price, the already well-priced 4K TV just got even more appealing thanks to the price cut. Whether you’re looking to add one to your living room or you’re thinking of taking it with you for your dorm room, it’s a pretty sweet deal and one you’ll want to snap up quickly while stock lasts.

Coming from one of the best TV brands out there right now, you know you’re onto a good thing with this 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. With many of the features you’d expect from the best 4K TVs under $500, it’s sure to delight you. Besides the advantages that come from having a 4K picture, it also has 4 HDMI inputs including 1 ARC input so that you can easily sync audio and video sources, benefiting from better quality sound.

Alongside that, the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is smart too. It has voice controls so you can easily find movie titles, launch or change channels, and switch inputs, all through the power of your voice rather than needing to dig out a remote. In addition, a simple yet personalized home screen gives you easy access to thousands of streaming channels and more thanks to Roku support. It’s so convenient that the whole family can figure it out and spend more time watching their favorite content rather than dealing with awkward setups.

Normally priced at $449, this 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is down to just $400 for a limited time only at Walmart. It’s a really nice 4K TV for your living room or dorm and you won’t want to miss out on it at this price. Be quick while stocks last.

Looking for more options? There are so many great 4K TV deals out there right now. That includes all the best Walmart TV deals but also more specific ones such as TCL TV deals too if you're keen to embrace the fantastic brand. While you're saving money, you might also want to consider checking out the soundbar deals going on right now too to upgrade your audio capabilities.

