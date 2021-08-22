  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 55-inch 4K TV is so cheap today it could be a mistake

Right now, you can buy a 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for just $400 at Walmart as part of its back-to-school sale. A savings of $50 on the usual price, the already well-priced 4K TV just got even more appealing thanks to the price cut. Whether you’re looking to add one to your living room or you’re thinking of taking it with you for your dorm room, it’s a pretty sweet deal and one you’ll want to snap up quickly while stock lasts.

Coming from one of the best TV brands out there right now, you know you’re onto a good thing with this 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. With many of the features you’d expect from the best 4K TVs under $500, it’s sure to delight you. Besides the advantages that come from having a 4K picture, it also has 4 HDMI inputs including 1 ARC input so that you can easily sync audio and video sources, benefiting from better quality sound.

Alongside that, the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is smart too. It has voice controls so you can easily find movie titles, launch or change channels, and switch inputs, all through the power of your voice rather than needing to dig out a remote. In addition, a simple yet personalized home screen gives you easy access to thousands of streaming channels and more thanks to Roku support. It’s so convenient that the whole family can figure it out and spend more time watching their favorite content rather than dealing with awkward setups.

Normally priced at $449, this 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is down to just $400 for a limited time only at Walmart. It’s a really nice 4K TV for your living room or dorm and you won’t want to miss out on it at this price. Be quick while stocks last.

More TV deals

Looking for more options? There are so many great 4K TV deals out there right now. That includes all the best Walmart TV deals but also more specific ones such as TCL TV deals too if you’re keen to embrace the fantastic brand. While you’re saving money, you might also want to consider checking out the soundbar deals going on right now too to upgrade your audio capabilities.

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG 4K OLED TV bundle with soundbar and installation

$2,444 $3,004
If you want everything you need for an upgraded TV experience all in one bundle, even with installation included, then this set from Walmart has you covered with its 65-inch TV and soundbar.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch P-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
For playing games or watching movies, this VIZIO TV has crisp 4K resolution and features like the ProGaming Engine to improve the gaming experience.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV

$1,477 $1,797
This gorgeous TV offers OLED for rich contrast in images plus high resolution, a fast processor for 4K upscaling, and a game mode as well.
Buy at Walmart

55-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$750 $800
Save some cash on this affordable 4K TV, which is ready for movies, gaming, or sports with its high resolution and handy smart features.
Buy at Best Buy

50-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$700 $750
An affordable entry into the world of 4K TVs, this VIZIO option is in a medium size and has smart features like Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built in.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

