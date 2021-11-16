  1. Deals
This 60-inch 4K TV is only $400 at Best Buy for Black Friday 2021

A 60-inch TV Black Friday deal is exactly what we expect to see from the best Black Friday deals with consumers able to buy such a TV for just $400 right now at Best Buy. One of the best Black Friday TV deals out there, this Hisense 60-inch 4K TV is a pretty sweet deal if you want a large TV while on a budget. You’ll need to be quick to snap it up though as we can’t see it sticking around for long at this price with stock sure to be strictly limited.

60-inch TV Black Friday Deal: Best offer today

Coming from one of the best TV brands out there, this Hisense 60-inch 4K TV is ideal if you want to keep costs low but you still want a home theater style experience at home. It’s available at Best Buy for $150 off for a strictly limited time only, bringing it down to just $400.

This Hisense 60-inch 4K TV offers much of what you need from a great 4K TV. Besides offering four times the resolution of a regular full HD TV, it also has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so that you benefit from more detail from shadowy scenes, visibly clearer highlights, and far more vibrant colors than a non-Dolby Vision TV. For gamers, it also has an auto low latency mode so that input lag is low and you get to enjoy smooth gaming at all times.

It doesn’t stop there either. This Hisense TV also has Android TV built into it. That means you can customize your home screen to look exactly how you want it. You can display your favorite apps, shows, and movies making it much quicker for you to pick up where you left off. It also has Chromecast built-in so you can easily stream plenty of content from your smartphone. Other features also include a voice remote so you can use Google Assistant to control your TV rather than need to press any buttons.

Normally priced at $550, this Hisense 60-inch 4K TV is down to just $400 at Best Buy. Snap it up now while stocks last. It’s a fantastic deal.

