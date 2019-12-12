Amazon chops as much as $800 off these 65-inch Samsung 4K TVs

If you have space for only one TV in your house, better make it a Samsung TV. The company has been bringing theater-grade entertainment into homes around the world for 10 years, selling as many TV sets as Sony and LG put together. One of the driving forces behind Samsung’s great success is that it puts forth a wide range of TVs each year, with prices that cater to every demographic in the market. Whether you’re shopping for a solid, affordable TV or something with more features at a higher price point (with exceptional quality, of course), the South Korean firm has got you covered. Right now, you can save as much as $800 (!) when you buy a 65-inch unit of the competitively-priced Samsung UHD 7 Series 4K TV or the jaw-droppingly beautiful Samsung Q60 QLED 4K TV on Amazon.

65-INCH SAMSUNG UHD 7 Series 4K TV – $598, was $900

The Samsung UHD 7 Series is one of Samsung’s most affordable TV offerings that shoppers on a budget will greatly appreciate. It won’t sweep cinephiles off their feet, but it still manages to deliver a good performance despite its relatively low cost. This TV is made entirely out of plastic with nary any premium materials in sight. Slightly questionable build quality aside, it looks pretty solid. Although the two legs are spaced a bit far apart from each other, the TV doesn’t wobble, and cable management is provided by grooves on the back and clips found on both legs. On the TV’s back is a healthy collection of ports including three HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, component ports, LAN ethernet port, RF input, and an optical audio output. They’re all facing backward, though, which can be a problem if you choose to mount this TV on your wall.

This TV has a VA-LCD panel that provides decent picture quality with deep blacks, accurate colors, and high native contrast. It also supports HDR content, so watching Netflix and YouTube videos at their optimum picture setting is a possibility. However, the brightness isn’t sufficient to withstand glare, especially in a brightly lit room. Another issue is the narrow viewing angle. When you sit directly in front of this TV it looks good, but even a slight switch of position to the side and the picture starts to look murky. Again, for the price, the picture quality is quite satisfactory. Just make sure you’ve got fewer sources of light in your room and try to watch your shows directly in front of it. Oh, and don’t invite too many guests over. This TV is not meant for viewing parties.

We encountered no problems whatsoever when it came to Samsung RU7100’s smart TV interface. Running on Samsung’s Tizen 5 OS, the layout is simple and runs smoothly and snappily. Press the home button on the remote to pull up a row of shortcuts and a few recommended apps. It supports Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Furthermore, it has Bluetooth connectivity so you can connect a soundbar or pair of headphones to it wirelessly.

This TV’s stereo speakers are good but far from great; they are about what we expected from a slim mid-range TV. The volume can be turned up loud enough to fill small to medium-sized rooms, dialogue sounds very clear, but this TV lacks a subwoofer so there’s no thump in the bass. You may want to purchase a soundbar.

The budget-friendly 65-inch Samsung UHD 7 Series 4K TV is on sale on Amazon right now for a huge $302 off. Get it for a relatively affordable $598 instead of its normal retail price of $900.

65-INCH SAMSUNG Q60 Series QLED TV – $998, was $1,798

Samsung’s proprietary QLED, or quantum-dot LED, TVs deliver a peak home cinematic experience because of their extremely high pixel count – four times higher than the older 1080p TVs. Their screens boast stunningly vibrant colors, superb contrasts, and an overflowing amount of details thanks to billions of self-illuminating “quantum dots.” This display technology is also notoriously expensive to make, but thankfully Samsung has found a way to bring it to the midrange market via the Q60 Series, including this 65-inch unit.

This 4K TV is ultra-thin with extremely slim bezels. It will certainly look great mounted on your wall or on top of a credenza. Behind the TV you will find the connection ports, including four HDMI ports, two USB ports, and one digital audio out port. You can plug a streaming stick on one of the USB ports if you don’t want to use Samsung’s built-in smart platform, or view other media.

Unfortunately, this TV does not have Samsung’s One Connect Box, a convenient tool that allows you to connect all your devices, like Blu-ray players or game consoles, in one place. This isn’t exactly a dealbreaker but be warned that you’re going to have to deal with numerous cables at the back of your TV.

As expected, the picture quality is extraordinary. Powered by over a billion quantum dots, the screen explodes with color, luminosity, and rich contrasts. The images look precise and vibrant and the blacks are rich and deep. This TV supports full HDR color delivery, so any HDR content can be viewed in its most stunning format.

This TV is powered by Samsung’s Tizen smart platform, which allows you to browse through channels and apps with ease. On the home screen, you’ll find the usual streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, the Universal Guide with its viewing recommendations, and Samsung’s TV+ app which conveniently combines online content with over-the-air channels. Another impressive feature is the Ambient Mode which allows the TV to blend in with your wall décor during standby mode. It supports Apple Airplay and through Bixby, its virtual assistant, you’ll be able to give voice commands for the TV to search for content, turn up the volume, or switch itself off.

The 65-inch Samsung Q60 Series TV is currently being sold on Amazon for an incredible $800 off. Instead of $1,798, upgrade your home entertainment space for $698.

The Samsung UHD 7 Series 4K TV offers a decent picture quality, although its dimly lit display and bad viewing angles leave a lot to be desired. For $400 more, you can get the Samsung Q60 TV if you want a picture that truly stuns. Get them on Amazon today and save up to $800.

