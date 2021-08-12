Owning a massive 4K TV is no longer an unattainable dream, as you can take advantage of 4K TV deals to stretch your budget and buy a screen that’s bigger than you can usually afford. You’ll enjoy huge savings from Walmart TV deals, which includes this $102 discount for the 70-inch TCL 70S430 4K TV that brings its price down to just $598, from its original price of $700.

The TCL 70s430 features a 70-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution, for stunning detail and clarity, and High Dynamic Range for realistic colors. The 4K TV also features Dolby Digital+ audio technology, which you can supplement with soundbar deals for immersive surround sound that will make you feel like you’re right there in the middle of all the action.

Similar to Digital Trends’ best TVs, the 70-inch 4K TV is also a smart TV, with the Android TV platform providing easy access to the most popular streaming services, unlocking virtually limitless libraries of TV shows and movies so that you’ll never run out of things to watch. With built-in Google Assistant, you can search for content, control playback, and even access your other smart home devices, with an easy-to-use remote that will take your voice commands. The 4K TV also supports Chromecast, so you can cast videos and photos from your mobile devices to the 70-inch screen.

For a cinematic experience inside your living room, upgrade your TV to the TCL 70S430. The 70-inch 4K TV is available from Walmart at $102 off, lowering its price to a more affordable $598, compared with its original price of $700. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to purchase a 70-inch 4K TV for a ridiculously low price, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can and secure your TCL 70S430.

