This 70-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

The 70-inch TCL 70S430 4K TV, with several streaming services, shows, and movies displayed on the screen.

Owning a massive 4K TV is no longer an unattainable dream, as you can take advantage of 4K TV deals to stretch your budget and buy a screen that’s bigger than you can usually afford. You’ll enjoy huge savings from Walmart TV deals, which includes this $102 discount for the 70-inch TCL 70S430 4K TV that brings its price down to just $598, from its original price of $700.

The TCL 70s430 features a 70-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution, for stunning detail and clarity, and High Dynamic Range for realistic colors. The 4K TV also features Dolby Digital+ audio technology, which you can supplement with soundbar deals for immersive surround sound that will make you feel like you’re right there in the middle of all the action.

Similar to Digital Trends’ best TVs, the 70-inch 4K TV is also a smart TV, with the Android TV platform providing easy access to the most popular streaming services, unlocking virtually limitless libraries of TV shows and movies so that you’ll never run out of things to watch. With built-in Google Assistant, you can search for content, control playback, and even access your other smart home devices, with an easy-to-use remote that will take your voice commands. The 4K TV also supports Chromecast, so you can cast videos and photos from your mobile devices to the 70-inch screen.

For a cinematic experience inside your living room, upgrade your TV to the TCL 70S430. The 70-inch 4K TV is available from Walmart at $102 off, lowering its price to a more affordable $598, compared with its original price of $700. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to purchase a 70-inch 4K TV for a ridiculously low price, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can and secure your TCL 70S430.

More 4K TV deals

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal for a 70-inch 4K TV than Walmart’s discount for the TCL 70S430, but there’s no harm in trying. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available across different retailers — no need to visit their websites one by one.

75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV

$2,900
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

49-inch Sony 4K TV

$598 $750
With a 4K HDR Processor X1 for upscaling, this TV can show even lower resolution content at simulated 4K resolution for the best possible viewing experience, plus it comes with Android TV installed.
Buy at Walmart

Refurbished 49-inch Sony 4K TV

$608 $698
Pick up this 49-inch Sony TV for a bargain price by getting a refurbished model, which has the same stunning 4K resolution and smart features as a brand-new version.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series 4K TV

$1,000 $1,100
With a fast processor, a beautiful screen. and LG's ThinQ AI software built-in, this TV not only looks fantastic but also has those all-important smart features like easy streaming.
Buy at Best Buy

43-inch LG UP7000PUA 4K TV

$540 $610
This bundle comes with not only a fantastic 4K LG TV, but also a mounting kit and a soundbar, so you'll have everything you need to enjoy your brand new setup in one lot.
Buy at Walmart
