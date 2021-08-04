Even though there are 4K TV deals available from different retailers, they still don’t come cheap if you’re planning to purchase screens as massive as 75 inches. However, with Walmart TV deals, you can enjoy savings of $533 when you buy this 75-inch LG 4K TV, which was originally priced at $1,500 but is currently on sale for just $967, for an offer that may be too good for you to refuse.

The LG 75UP7070PUD’s 75-inch display with 4K UHD resolution will let you enjoy bright colors, high contrast, and clear details, all enabled by a quad-core processor that can upscale all the content that you access. The 4K TV’s Ultra Surround sound complements what’s happening on-screen for an immersive experience that mimics watching movies at the theater, bringing the cinema into your own living room.

The 4K TV is equipped with LG’s webOS platform, which runs most streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+ so that you’ll never run out of shows to watch. If you’re planning to hook up the LG 75UP7070PUD to a video game console, the Game Optimizer feature will adjust the 4K TV’s settings according to the genre of what you’re playing, while its low input lag will ensure responsive controls. Meanwhile, sports enthusiasts will love Sports Alert, which will keep you updated with the matches and scores involving your favorite teams across any league.

If you want to get as big a display as possible for your home theater, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than Walmart’s offer for the LG 75UP7070PUD. You can purchase the 75-inch 4K TV for just $967, after a $533 discount to its original price of $1,500. It’s unclear how much stock is left, so if you don’t want to miss this chance to buy the LG 75UP7070PUD for less than $1,000, you shouldn’t hold back on clicking that Buy Now button.

More 4K TV deals

Walmart’s offer for the LG 75UP7070PUD is seriously tempting, but if you want to make sure that it’s the perfect deal for you, check out what other retailers are offering. We’ve rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available, so you won’t have to go elsewhere.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations