$500 off a beautiful 75-inch 4K TV? It’s real at Walmart today

A 75-inch 4K TV from LG with a winter scene on the display.

Even though there are 4K TV deals available from different retailers, they still don’t come cheap if you’re planning to purchase screens as massive as 75 inches. However, with Walmart TV deals, you can enjoy savings of $533 when you buy this 75-inch LG 4K TV, which was originally priced at $1,500 but is currently on sale for just $967, for an offer that may be too good for you to refuse.

The LG 75UP7070PUD’s 75-inch display with 4K UHD resolution will let you enjoy bright colors, high contrast, and clear details, all enabled by a quad-core processor that can upscale all the content that you access. The 4K TV’s Ultra Surround sound complements what’s happening on-screen for an immersive experience that mimics watching movies at the theater, bringing the cinema into your own living room.

The 4K TV is equipped with LG’s webOS platform, which runs most streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+ so that you’ll never run out of shows to watch. If you’re planning to hook up the LG 75UP7070PUD to a video game console, the Game Optimizer feature will adjust the 4K TV’s settings according to the genre of what you’re playing, while its low input lag will ensure responsive controls. Meanwhile, sports enthusiasts will love Sports Alert, which will keep you updated with the matches and scores involving your favorite teams across any league.

If you want to get as big a display as possible for your home theater, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than Walmart’s offer for the LG 75UP7070PUD. You can purchase the 75-inch 4K TV for just $967, after a $533 discount to its original price of $1,500. It’s unclear how much stock is left, so if you don’t want to miss this chance to buy the LG 75UP7070PUD for less than $1,000, you shouldn’t hold back on clicking that Buy Now button.

More 4K TV deals

Walmart’s offer for the LG 75UP7070PUD is seriously tempting, but if you want to make sure that it’s the perfect deal for you, check out what other retailers are offering. We’ve rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available, so you won’t have to go elsewhere.

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

Furrion Aurora 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV

$1,500 $1,700
In the market for a 4K TV fit for your patio? The Furrion Aurora might just be what you're looking for with its outdoor-optimized 4K panel and IP54 weather-resistant housing.
Buy at Amazon

Sony A8H 55-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

$1,498 $1,900
The Sony A8H uses the same processor as Sony's 8K TVs so this 4K TV has the power to deliver the best color, brightness, and overall picture quality possible. For those who wish they could afford 8K.
Buy at Amazon

Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K 65-inch TV:Ultra HD TV with HDR and Alexa - 2020 Model

$2,378 $2,500
Enjoy magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle and equally immersive audio from Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field. Especially in Game Mode, making this ideal for gaming setups.
Buy at Amazon
Hurry! Limited time deal!

Sony A9G 77-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart TV (2019)

$2,998 $4,500
A rare chance to get a huge discount on a massive 77-inch 4K OLED TV. Sony's picture quality is beyond compare and the Android TV software makes streaming your favorite content effortless.
Buy at Amazon

43-inch LG 80 Series 4K TV

$477 $800
For gorgeous TVs with the latest technology, the LG brand is always a good choice. This 43-inch LED model has 4K resolution and support for smart features and voice assistants.
Buy at Walmart
