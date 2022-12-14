The TVs you’ll find in today’s living rooms typically land somewhere on the 55-inch to 65-inch spectrum, with 65 inches quickly becoming the norm for most modern home theaters. If, however, you want to go big, and even a 70-inch or 75-inch TV won’t cut it, then you need to check out the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV, which is currently on sale from Best Buy. Normally $2,400, Best Buy has this monster of a TV marked down to $2,000 right now, saving you 400 bucks. It’s not cheap, but it’s still one of the best TV deals for any entertainment enthusiasts looking for a seriously massive television that can deliver a truly cinematic experience right at home. Here’s why.

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV

Sony is in league with Samsung and LG as one of the best TV brands, which should be no surprise considering this Japanese tech giant has been in the business for decades. Yet whereas Samsung and LG tend to focus on their cutting-edge panel technologies (like QLED and OLED panels), where Sony shines is under the hood: Namely, Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR chip is one of the best onboard chips we’ve seen in a smart TV, delivering great performance and a top-notch picture quality thanks to some capabilities that are unique to Sony TVs.

When shopping for TVs, it’s easy to get too caught up in panel specs that you overlook the hardware that’s actually running the television. These are smart TVs, after all, which is another way of saying that they’re basically computers — they are internet-connected, they download and run software, and use computer hardware to do it all. That hardware is what processes the picture that’s on the screen, so it will have an impact on the image sharpness, color accuracy, motion handling, upscaling, and so on. These are all important factors that will enhance or hinder your viewing experience.

The good news is that Sony is one of the best in the business when it comes to this sort of stuff, and with its Cognitive Processor XR chip, the Bravia XR X90K 4K TV is no slouch. Its XR 4K Upscaling is great at making your older non-4K content look sharp rather than stretched-out and pixelated (an important consideration on an 85-inch screen), while other Sony technologies like XR Triluminous Pro Color, XR Motion Clarity, and XR Contrast Booster 10 ensure that all your entertainment is smooth, vivid, and color-accurate with deep dynamic contrast. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision, so you’re good to go with the latest standards for surround sound and high dynamic range.

The Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV is also no slouch when it comes to panel technology, though. It’s what Sony calls a “full array LED TV,” which means that it utilizes individual lighting zones spread across the entire screen rather than the edge-lighting or direct lighting used by most LED TVs. The result is superior color accuracy and deeper contrast (read: a better picture). That full array LED panel also has a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smoother movement and less motion blur during fast-paced action. Gamers will appreciate features like HDMI 2.1 connectivity and reduced input lag for PS5 gaming. This is the perfect big-screen TV for home theater enthusiasts who also own or plan to buy a PlayStation 5.

If you’re serious about your home theater and want a big-screen TV that can offer an immersive cinematic experience, look no further. The 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K LED TV isn’t cheap, but a $400 discount knocks it down to a more palatable $2,000, which is the same price we saw this year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday (and $300 cheaper than its summer sale price).

