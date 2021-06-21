When it comes to Prime Day deals, we pay special attention to big-ticket items, like the ones found in Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day Chromebook deals and Prime Day tablet deals, to make sure you save the most on the items you’ll have the longest. Right now, you can get an amazing $274 off the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop — that’s more than 50% off. It’s only $225, all the way down from its regular retail price of $499. It’s rare to see discounts this large on items like laptops from top makers like Acer, so don’t let this one get away.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is an excellent Chromebook that is not only highly functional, reliable, and transportable, but it’s incredibly versatile too. A larger alternative to the 2-in-1 to the Chromebook Duet, this Chromebook has an 11.6-inch screen and 1366 x 768 pixel resolution. And while the quality of the screen is high, what’s really interesting is what you can do with it.

The key in the Chromebook Spin 311 is the word “spin.” This Chromebook sports a 360-degree hinge that transforms this Chromebook into a Notebook, tablet, stand-up display or tent, depending on your immediate needs. Fantastic for travel, it’s ideal for reading, working on presentations or making notes, as well as watching content, both at home and in transit. And it makes working with others a breeze, especially with the touch experience. While the screen gives you unparalleled color saturation and clarity, its responsive touch capabilities allow you to swipe, scroll, and tap your way through work, streaming content, and your creative endeavors (its antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass surface is durable and safe, too). Under the hood, we’re looking at a speedy Intel Celeron N4020 Dual-Core Processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of hard disk storage. That’s not going to compare to many larger laptops, but it’s impressive for a Chromebook. Add to this Intel Gigabit Wi-Fi 5, two USB-C ports (for fast connections and charging), as well as two USB-A slots, great Bluetooth, and 10 hours of battery, and you have one versatile little machine that can bend, flex and work along with you.

Today only, score the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop for only $225. That’s a fantastic, versatile Chromebook with a 360-degree hinge for $274 off its regular price of $499. Prime day has some great deals on laptops and tablets, and this might be one of the best. Don’t let it get away.

