Get a Chromebook for only $109 with today's Best Buy deal

Andrew Morrisey
By
A silver Acer Chromebook 311.

If you’re looking for a great new mobile computing device, there are a lot of great laptop deals to choose from out there. But if you’re on a budget, one of the best Chromebook deals we’ve ever seen is happening at Best Buy today. The price of the Acer Chromebook 311 has been dropped all the way down to an astonishing $109, a $140 savings from its already low price of $249. Free shipping is included with purchase of the Acer Chromebook 311 at Best Buy, and if you’d like to get your hands on one immediately, in-store pickup is available where inventory allows.

The Acer Chromebook 311, like all of the best Chromebooks, is a fast, versatile, and fun computing device that’s ideal for accommodating the computing needs of most people. It has access to more than 2 million Android apps, as well as the best Google apps, including Gmail, Google Maps, Google Docs, and Google Pics. It allows you to back up all of your files safely on Google Drive, and its super-portable design makes it easy to take anywhere, whether you’re in the classroom, office, or coffee shop. The Acer Chromebook 311 brings a lot of power to your computing world, but if you aren’t sure if a Chromebook best fits your needs, explore our Chromebook vs. laptops comparison.

But if supreme portability and affordability are important to you, know the Acer Chromebook 311, even in its small footprint and smaller price point, packs an octa-core processor under its hood, as well as 4GB of high-performance memory. It’s an incredibly responsive device, and even with all of that power, it still is capable of reaching 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. That’s more than all-day workflow you can take with you just about anywhere, and at just 0.74-inch thick and 2.2 pounds, the Acer Chromebook will fit nicely in just about any bag or backpack.

Grab a new Acer Chromebook 311 over at Best Buy while this amazingly low price lasts. It’s a good deal even at its regular price of $249, and this discount brings it all the way down to just $109, a savings of $140. Free shipping is included, and you can have your new Acer Chromebook 311 in your hands as soon as today with in-store pickup where available.

