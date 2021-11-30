  1. Deals
Last chance — Get AirPods Pro for $179 for Cyber Monday 2021

Jennifer Allen
By

This is your last chance to buy Apple’s noise-canceling wireless earbuds at one of their lowest prices ever, as Amazon is offering an AirPods Pro Cyber Monday deal that brings their price to just $179, down by a huge $70 from their original price of $249. This is one of the retailer’s best Cyber Monday deals as Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case are in high demand, and with most Cyber Monday AirPods deals selling out as Cyber Monday draws to a close, this could be the next to go.

Today’s best AirPods Pro Cyber Monday deal

AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.
The Average Tech Guy/Unsplash

Why buy: 

  • Easy setup with iOS devices
  • Active noise cancellation and Transparency Mode
  • Quick access to Siri
  • Customizable fit with three sizes of silicone tips

Apple’s AirPods Pro are the top choice for iPhone owners in Digital Trends’ best earbuds, primarily because of how simple they are to set up with iOS devices. To pair the AirPods Pro with your iPhone, you just need to unlock your iPhone and open your AirPods Pro case. Your phone will detect the wireless earbuds, and you just have to tap on Connect on your iPhone’s screen. After selecting from options in the setup process, your AirPods Pro are now paired with your iPhone. They will now automatically connect with each other whenever you take the AirPods Pro out of their charging case and place them in your ears.

One of the main features of the AirPods Pro is their active noise cancellation, which works by countering the noise that the wireless earbuds detect through their microphones with equal anti-noise. This will let you focus on your favorite playlists, or on the show or movie that you’re watching. They also come with Transparency Mode, which does the opposite of noise cancellation by letting you hear everything that’s happening around you without having to take the AirPods Pro out of your ears. Apple also improved audio quality, so you can listen to songs and calls with impressive clarity and detail.

With the AirPods Pro in your ears, accessing Apple’s digital assistant Siri is as simple as saying “Hey, Siri,” as it’s always listening for your voice commands. You can use your voice to operate certain functions hands-free, such as controlling music playback, answering a phone call, or activating noise canceling. Even with this always-on feature, Apple promises up to four and a half hours of usage for the AirPods Pro on a single charge, which extends to a total of more than 24 hours if you take into consideration the juice from its charging case.

The AirPods Pro comes with three sizes of soft silicone tips, so you can choose which ones provide the best fit for your ears. This is important if you’ll be using the wireless earbuds while you work out, which is possible because they’re sweat and water-resistant. You don’t have to worry about damaging the AirPods Pro because of sweaty workouts or sudden rain, and since they’re comfortable to wear, you won’t be uncomfortable if they stay in your ears the whole day.

