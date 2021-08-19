  1. Deals
AirPods Pro are at their lowest price since Black Friday at Amazon

By
Apple's Airpods Pro inside their wireless charging case.

There’s no shortage of headphone deals from different online retailers, but if you’re the type who’s always on the lookout for Apple deals, then you’ve probably got eyes on AirPods deals. Here’s your chance to buy Apple’s AirPods Pro for their lowest price on Amazon since they were sold for $170 in last year’s Black Friday, as they’re now available with a $69 discount to their original price of $249 to bring them down to just $180.

The AirPods Pro are Digital Trends’ best true wireless earbuds for iOS devices, partly because of how easy they are to pair with your iPhone or iPad. You just need to hold them near your iOS device while their charging case is open to establish the connection. The AirPods Pro also feature Siri integration, intuitive touch controls, and accelerometers that can recognize when you take the earbuds in and out of your ears, to automatically play and pause whatever you’re listening to.

When comparing the second-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro, the more advanced version of Apple’s wireless earbuds adds IPX4 water resistance to keep them safe from sweat and rain, improves sound quality, and introduces active noise cancellation. They also come with customizable silicone tips for a more secure and comfortable fit, and a smaller wireless charging case.

If you want to experience the best of Apple’s wireless earbuds, you should be aiming to purchase the AirPods Pro. Fortunately, they’re on sale with a $69 discount on Amazon, bringing their price down to $180 from their original price of $249. It’s unclear when the deal will end, and once it does, when it will return, so if you don’t want to miss this offer for the AirPods Pro, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The AirPods Pro are down to their lowest price on Amazon since last year’s Black Friday sale, but if you want to try finding an even better offer for them, or if you want to check out the other models of Apple’s wireless earbuds, and to make things easier for you, we’ve rounded up some of the best AirPods deals that you can shop right now.

