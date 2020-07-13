Woot is making us go, “What?” And then, “Wow!” At this moment, the Amazon-owned retailer has the AirPods Pro for $215, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. That’s $35 off the regular price of $250. With the next generation of AirPods not expected to drop until 2021, this is an amazing discount on some of the best wireless headphones on the market, with all the legendary style and features Apple is known for. Run, don’t walk to take advantage of this sale because it’s for one day only.

Why go Pro over the run-of-the-mill AirPods? There are actually some very good reasons. First, there’s the active noise cancellation. AirPods Pro let you walk, or work, as if you are the only person in the universe, blocking out all the interfering aural clutter around you — especially wind. But this feature is not ironclad, very much on purpose. If you need to keep alert to the outer world –meetings, conversations with friends, kids — there’s a transparency mode that allows the details of those sounds back into your ears. Apple constructed each bud with three microphones, with one of them designed specifically to pick up your voice so that they’re amazing on calls. And they’ve got a vent system that helps release the annoying pressure that can build up in your ear from the noise-canceling features.

To assist with this magic, the AirPods come with interchangeable silicone ear tips that help them form-fit inside your ears, add to their comfort and ease of listening, and seal off the world for the best listening experience. The Pro is shorter and less obtrusive than the basic AirPod, and yet Apple has kicked up their ability to handle bass, a side benefit of the new drivers that enable the noise-canceling feature. They’re also equipped with Adaptive EQ, meaning that your podcasts, music, and dialogue will be customized automatically, corresponding to the shape of your ear. The geniuses at Apple literally made it so that these buds are custom-tailored to you.

On top of all this, Apple upped the battery life to an impressive five hours, backed up with the portable charging case which only requires juice once a day (it lasts up to 24 hours). And of course, there’s support for Siri and built-in voice control for all your music and calls and volume.

When it comes to wireless earbuds, Apple really is the master of the craft. We’re seeing some great AirPods deals but this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the AirPod Pro, $215. That’s a fantastic deal, especially if you are a runner, exercise fan, Zoom-caller, or even just someone who wants the best listening experience when you’re enjoying a podcast on your commute. These subtle, comfortable earbuds can be yours, for $35 off, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



