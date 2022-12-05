 Skip to main content
This 38-inch curved Alienware monitor is $450 off (51% claimed)

Jennifer Allen
By

One of the best monitor deals today is perfect for avid gamers who want to enjoy a more immersive experience while they play their favorite titles. Over at Dell, you can buy the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor for $900 saving you a huge $450 off the usual price of $1,350. While this is still an expensive purchase to make, saving $450 should make it more achievable for some gamers. You’ll need to be fast though as once it’s gone, it’s gone, and there really isn’t much time left. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor

If you’ve been checking out all the best gaming monitors and the best curved gaming monitors, you’ll know that Alienware is frequently mentioned among the ultimate options. In the case of the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor, you get all the essentials. It has a fast 37.5-inch IPS panel with a true 1ms response time and up to 144Hz refresh rate when cooked up via DisplayPort or 85Hz via HDMI. Support for 1.07 billion colors helps here along with 130.6% sRGB color gamut and 95% DCI-P3. A contrast ratio of 1000:1 and DisplayHDR 600 ensures it looks fantastic too. It can even cope with a bright day thanks to its anti-glare screen coating.

The monitor has a fully adjustable stand with height markers so you can spend some time getting it just right for your gaming setup. AlienFX technology also means you can arrange custom lighting including in-game lighting responsiveness. There’s comfort for your eyes too, thanks to a flicker-free screen with Dell’s ComfortView technology so you can enjoy reduced blue light emissions. That means you can game for longer without worrying about eyestrain. The gaming OSD also provides you with several gamer-focused options so you can enjoy superior performance without having to be confused by complex settings.

Normally priced at $1,350, the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor is currently reduced to $900 for a very limited time at Dell. A saving of $450, you only have a very short period of time to snap it up. If this is the gaming monitor for you and your budget, buy it now before you miss out. It’s worth the investment.

