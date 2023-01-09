 Skip to main content
Alienware’s 38-inch curved 4K gaming monitor is $450 off today

Jennifer Allen
One of the best monitor deals around today is over at Dell and perfectly suited for gamers. Right now, you can buy the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor for $900 meaning you save a huge $450 off the regular price of $1,350. Sure, this isn’t an impulse buy for most people, but if you’ve been keeping an eye out for a great gaming monitor deal, this is a worthwhile investment. As with all Dell deals, the offer is only available for a limited time so let’s take a quick look at why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor

Alienware is an expert when it comes to making the best gaming monitors. In particular, anyone looking for one of the best curved gaming monitors is going to love what the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor has to offer. Its 38-inch IPS panel offers a native resolution of 3840 x 1600 so it’s going to make your games look great. Other features include a true 1ms gray-to-gray response time, DisplayHDR 600 capabilities and a contrast ratio of 1000 to 1. A color gamut of 130.6% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3 further helps matters. For those with the right graphics card, Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification means no risk of input lag or anything else to disrupt your experience.

With a fully adjustable stand with height markers, you can get things just how you want them. Truly immersive thanks to its curved screen, you can lose yourself to the magic of the game you’re playing. The monitor is flexible when it comes to connections too thanks to its two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort, audio line-out jack and headphone-out jack. Elsewhere, AlienFX allows for custom lighting and in-game lightning responsiveness while the gaming OSD gives you plenty of options to optimize the picture quality of whatever you’re playing. It’s even easy on your eyes too thanks to ComfortView which helps reduce harmful blue light emissions.

Normally priced at $1,350, the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor is enjoying a hefty discount of $450 right now, so it’s down to $900 at Dell. If you’re keen to invest in a great gaming monitor this year, you’ll be delighted with these results.

