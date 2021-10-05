Dell is having an INCREDIBLE SALE on Alienware gaming PCs right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re in the market for a brand-new Alienware gaming desktop, you’re in luck. Right now, Dell is having a huge sale on Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop computers, with major markdowns on two of their top models. These premium gaming PCs are ideal for the seasoned gamer looking for an upgrade for their existing machine. Featuring high performance specs, Nvidia graphics cards, innovative case designs, and 1TB solid state drives, these PCs are the clear choice for serious gamers. Whether you’re adventuring solo across the mountains of Skyrim, or taking down bosses with your guild in WoW, you’ll experience ultra-fast response times, rapid frame rates, and unstoppable potential for fun. Looking for something a little more budget friendly? If these premium PCs are a little out of your price range, don’t worry. There are plenty of other great gaming laptop deals going on today that won’t break the bank.

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop — $1,900, was $2,140

The future of gaming is here! Right now, you can get the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop on sale at Best Buy for just $1,900, marked down $240 from its regular price of $2,140. This high-performance gaming PC features an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor for incredibly fast load times. Equipped with an Nvidia GeForce graphics card, you’ll experience immersive visuals like never seen before. Windows 10 comes pre-installed, with the option to upgrade to Windows 11 for free once it’s released later this year. This computer is made for multi-tasking; go ahead and game while you edit videos, complete work, and more. Not sure what to play on your new gaming PC? Check out these awesome gaming deals going on today to find top games on sale.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop — $2,690, was $2,930

Step into a new world of gaming with the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop, on sale now at Dell for just $2,690. Marked down from its regular price of $2,930, you’ll save $240 and get free shipping when you order it online today. This high performance gaming PC features the new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processor for incredibly fast load times and frame rates. Featuring automatic enhancements and advanced memory technology, this gaming computer will perform flawlessly in every game you play, as well as in editing and working on creative projects. Need a new gaming monitor to go with this high-end gaming PC? Check out the killer gaming monitor deals going on today to find the one that’s perfect for your gaming style.

More gaming PC deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great gaming PC deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

