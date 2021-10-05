  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell is having an INCREDIBLE SALE on Alienware gaming PCs right now

By

If you’re in the market for a brand-new Alienware gaming desktop, you’re in luck. Right now, Dell is having a huge sale on Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop computers, with major markdowns on two of their top models. These premium gaming PCs are ideal for the seasoned gamer looking for an upgrade for their existing machine. Featuring high performance specs, Nvidia graphics cards, innovative case designs, and 1TB solid state drives, these PCs are the clear choice for serious gamers. Whether you’re adventuring solo across the mountains of Skyrim, or taking down bosses with your guild in WoW, you’ll experience ultra-fast response times, rapid frame rates, and unstoppable potential for fun. Looking for something a little more budget friendly? If these premium PCs are a little out of your price range, don’t worry. There are plenty of other great gaming laptop deals going on today that won’t break the bank.

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop — $1,900, was $2,140

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop PC tower in front of a backdrop of a fantasy game scene of a castle on fire.

The future of gaming is here! Right now, you can get the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop on sale at Best Buy for just $1,900, marked down $240 from its regular price of $2,140. This high-performance gaming PC features an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor for incredibly fast load times. Equipped with an Nvidia GeForce graphics card, you’ll experience immersive visuals like never seen before. Windows 10 comes pre-installed, with the option to upgrade to Windows 11 for free once it’s released later this year. This computer is made for multi-tasking; go ahead and game while you edit videos, complete work, and more. Not sure what to play on your new gaming PC? Check out these awesome gaming deals going on today to find top games on sale.

Buy Now

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop — $2,690, was $2,930

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop next to monitor, keyboard, and mouse, on a wooden desk in front of a pink wall.

Step into a new world of gaming with the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop, on sale now at Dell for just $2,690. Marked down from its regular price of $2,930, you’ll save $240 and get free shipping when you order it online today. This high performance gaming PC features the new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processor for incredibly fast load times and frame rates. Featuring automatic enhancements and advanced memory technology, this gaming computer will perform flawlessly in every game you play, as well as in editing and working on creative projects. Need a new gaming monitor to go with this high-end gaming PC? Check out the killer gaming monitor deals going on today to find the one that’s perfect for your gaming style.

Buy Now

More gaming PC deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great gaming PC deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

With rebate + code '2021EGGIEUPS'

Gigabyte Aero 15-inch 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,569 $2,999
Bring your games to life like never before with this Gigabyte Aero gaming laptop, featuring a gorgeous 4K display and superb hardware to match. more
Buy at Newegg

Dell XPS Special Edition PC (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, RTX 3060 GPU)

$980 $1,430
Stay in the flow with this GeForce RTX 3060-powered powered XPS Desktop. Handle creative projects with ease, immerse yourself in your favorite video games, and do anything else you need a PC to do. more
Buy at Dell
Free AIO Liquid Cooler

Cobratype Sonora Gaming Desktop PC (Ryzen 5800X, RTX 3080 Ti, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$3,300 $3,400
A powerful gaming PC with speed, smoothness, and massive storage. It even comes with a free liquid cooler for a limited time. more
Buy at Newegg

ABS Master Gaming PC (Core i5-10400F, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,350 $1,600
Boosted RAM, one of Nvidia's best new RTX-series graphics cards, a boatload of storage space, and a stylish case with RGB fans. What's not to love? more
Buy at Newegg

Lenovo Legion 5i (Core i5-11400, GTX 1660 Super, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD/1TB HDD)

$950
With a powerful Intel processor, an NVIDIA GeForce graphics card, and the slick looks to match, this gaming PC will handle modern games for years to come. more
Buy at Best Buy

CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme PC (Core i5, GTX 1660 Super, 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD)

$950
The CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme desktop PC boasts one of the best GeForce graphics cards out there, along with plenty of storage and a great-looking case that allows for future upgrades. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell flash sale brings discounts on gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors

The Dell XPS 17 runs on a fast Intel chip.

Best Black Friday Deals 2021: The Ultimate Shopping Guide

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

When does the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2021 start?

walmart sams club electronic cigarettes stop selling vaping products outdoor sign

The space station is about to welcome its first film crew

International Space Station

Facebook reveals the cause of Monday’s global outage

Facebook home page

This is how much Facebook’s outage is thought to have cost it

facebook hacked

We can’t believe how cheap this MSI gaming laptop is at Walmart

Lenovo Legion gaming laptop showing game scene on the screen, on a white background.

Get a MASSIVE Sony 4K TV for $500 off right now at Best Buy!

Sony 65 inch 4K smart tv with image of Arches National Park on screen, on a white background.

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are back after several hours offline

facebook hacked

The price of Intel’s upcoming Alder Lake processors has been leaked on Amazon

Promotional image of an Intel Core desktop processor.

Asus GeForce RTX 3070 is the world’s first Noctua-cooled GPU

Asus and Noctua's RTX 3070 graphics card.

HP Days Sale is the best way to get a headstart on holiday shopping or grab new gear

HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset

The internet had a field day dunking on Facebook while it’s down

girls laughing at phone.