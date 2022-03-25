There’s a massive Alienware gaming PC sale happening today

Right now, there’s a huge Alienware gaming PC sale going on, which means big discounts on some great gaming PCs and gaming laptops. If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best gaming laptop deals and best gaming PC deals, you’re in luck with some deep discounts on popular systems like the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop, Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop, and Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop. These are just some of the laptop deals going on right now, but if you’re keen to snap up a new gaming laptop or gaming desktop, you really need to check them out. Here’s why they’re all great.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop — $1,100, was $1,350

With $250 off the usual price, the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R6 Gaming Laptop is a very appealing option. It offers an 11th-Gen Intel i7 processor, along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. While the storage may be a little low if you plan on installing many games at once, you can’t fault the specs. In addition, you get a great Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card that is capable of keeping up with the latest games. Working alongside that is a 15.6-inch full HD display that offers a fantastic refresh rate of 165Hz so it’s capable of ensuring even the most fast-paced action looks silky smooth at all times. A response time of 3ms further helps here so there’s no risk of lag. The features keep on coming, too, with superior thermal management so your laptop never overheats or struggles, while a mechanical keyboard feels great under your fingertips.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop — $1,500, was $2,140

With a chunky $640 off, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is a great option for anyone seeking out one of the best gaming desktops right now. It provides you with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, a massive 16GB of memory, plus 512GB of SSD storage. That means plenty of multitasking power plus plenty of room for installing all your favorite games. In conjunction with that, you also get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card which is able to play all the latest games without an issue. Well designed to ensure you get the most from your hardware, the Alienware Aurora also offers up fantastic cooling thanks to an innovative thermal design so you get exceptional gaming performance every time.

Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop — $2,100, was $3,200

Easily one of the best gaming laptops you can buy right now, the Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop is a dream to use. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of memory, plus 1TB of SSD storage. That’s everything you could need for fast performance but it gets better than that. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and a gorgeous 15.6-inch full HD display. The display offers a phenomenal 360Hz refresh rate so the fastest moving action can’t look any smoother. It also has a response time of just 1ms so lag just isn’t ever going to be an issue here. Under the hood, you also get fantastic cooling technology so your hardware performs far more efficiently than ever before. Low blue light technology ensures you won’t suffer from eyestrain while an incredibly responsive keyboard feels great under your fingertips. Super slimline and incredibly fast, this is a truly delightful gaming laptop.

