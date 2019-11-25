Amazon cuts prices on these air fryers for Black Friday

Healthier cooking with air fryers cuts back drastically on the amount of oil used in the process, usually by 75% to 80% or more. Many air fryers can also perform other types of cooking, including roasting, baking, and dehydration. Amazon’s Black Friday deals include a variety of air fryers with different features and capabilities.

Air fryers vary in cooking capacity, the number of cooking modes supported, manual versus digital control panels, and the number and type of included cooking accessories. We’ve gathered some of the best discounts on air fryers from Amazon and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts or looking for extra help in the kitchen, these four deals can help you save up to $43.

DASH Compact Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker — $17 off



The Dash Compact Electric Air Fryer and Oven Cooker uses Crisp Air cooking in place of deep-frying. The 1.7-liter (2-quart) fryer basket is of sufficient size to cook a dozen chicken wings, a pound of fries, and baked goods in just minutes. If you’re cramped for space or want to cut back on colossal countertop appliances, the Dash air fryer’s size is the answer.

Normally priced at $70, the Dash Compact Electric Air Fryer and Oven Cooker is just $53 during the Black Friday sale. If you’re looking for a space-saving air fryer, take advantage of this deal. Also available in white, red, gray, and aqua for the same price.

Dash DFAF455GBWH01 Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker — $20 off



The Dash DFAF455GBWH01 Deluxe Electric Air Fryer and Oven Cooker is large enough to cook meals for the whole family. This model has a 6-quart fry basket and easy to use temperature control and timer. This model is also available in aqua, red, and black.

Usually $100, the Dash DFAF455GBWH01 Deluxe Electric Air Fryer and Oven Cooker is cut to $80 for Black Friday. If you’re looking for a full-sized air fryer, this Dash model is easy to use, easy to clean, and reduced in price.

HOLSEM 3.5-Quart Digital Air Fryer — $59 off



The Holsem 3.5-quart digital air fryer can also bake, steam, grill, roast, and defrost food. The non-stick aluminum basket is also dishwasher safe. An LED control panel on the top of the fryer uses digital settings for various types of cooking, with a handy guide on the front for easy reference.

Regularly priced $124, the Holsem 3.5-Quart Digital Air Fryer is just $65 during the Black Friday sale. If you’re shopping for a versatile air fryer that can help with other types of cooking, the Holsem model does the job.

GoWISE USA GW44800-O Deluxe 12.7-Quart 15-in-1 Electric Air Fryer Oven — $17 off



The GoWISE USA GW44800-O Deluxe 12.7-Quart 15-in-1 Electric Air Fryer Oven is larger and more capable than most models. With digital LED controls, you can select from 15 presets to prepare everything from blackened fish to roasted vegetables, roasts, and whole chickens. This model includes the following accessories: Rotisserie tong, rod, cage, and skewer, oven rack, drip pan, shallow mesh basket, and two mesh trays.

Ordinarily $141, the GoWISE USA GW44800-O Deluxe 12.7-Quart 15-in-1 Electric Air Fryer Oven is $124 during for Black Friday. If you want an air fryer with a large capacity and greater than average versatility, this is an excellent opportunity.

