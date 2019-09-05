Amazon drops prices on Apple AirPods with charging cases

Amazon dropped the prices of Apple AirPods with wired and wireless charging cases. It may be a coincidence, but this sale takes place the same week that New York City’s Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) issued a statement about AirPods. The MTA went public with its concerns about too-frequent disruptions to subway service while MTA personnel retrieve dropped AirPods from the tracks.

Since the original wireless AirPods introduction in 2016 and continuing with the second-generation launch this year, concern about the smooth earbuds falling out has been a common occurrence. If you’re in the market for your first set of AirPods or looking for a discount on replacements, these two deals can help you save up to $29.

Apple AirPods with charging case (latest model) — $14 off



Although they are tiny in appearance, Apple packs the AirPods with technology. The smooth-surface earbuds have dual beamforming microphones, dual optical sensors, and both motion and speech-detecting accelerometers. AirPods can run for up to 18 hours of talk time and more than 24 hours of total listening time, including the power stored in the charging case. Just 15 minutes in the charging case provides up to five hours of listening time or three hours of talk time. You charge the case with an included Lightning cable.

Normally priced at $159, the second-generation Apple AirPods with charging case are on sale for $145. If you need new AirPods because you lost your set in the subway or anywhere else or if you want to buy your first pair to use with Apple devices, take advantage of this sale.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case (latest model) — $29 off



For greater convenience than with the standard charging case, buy the Apple Airpods with a wireless charging case, and you won’t have to use a Lightning cable to recharge the case. When you want to restore full power to the wireless charging case, place it on a Qi-compatible wireless charging mat. You can also use a Lightning cable if you prefer, but the simplicity of putting the case on a charging mat is easier and faster than connecting a cable. Except for wireless charging, all other AirPod and charging case features are identical to AirPods with the standard charging case.

Normally priced at $199, Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case are just $170 for this sale. If you want the true convenience of wireless case charging, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of a rare Apple product sale.

