The Fitbit Versa and Charge 3 smartwatch get price cuts for Valentine’s Day

Jacob Kienlen
By

With the first month of the year out of the way and February in full swing, a lot of folks have begun to falter on their fitness goals. It’s not hard to see why. Staying resolute with your resolutions is never an easy task, especially when it involves a lifestyle change. Whether you or someone you love is trying to get back into shape this year, a Fitbit smartwatch can be an excellent support system to have on your side. With sleep, activity, and step tracking, a decent fitness tracker can give you great insights to help guide you toward your goals. Though these fitness watches are usually fairly expensive, Amazon is offering some steep discounts on the Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 3, and other Fitbit models for Valentine’s Day.

Fitbit Versa — $30 off

Fitbit Versa review
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

If you’re looking for a fitness tracker that does more than just fitness tracking, the Fitbit Versa is an excellent option. Unlike the Fitbit Alta or Fitbit Flex 2, the Versa is a fully-fledged smartwatch. Though it is very similar in appearances to the Apple Watch, this smart wearable offers a deeper focus on fitness. With heart rate, step, and sleep tracking, it offers great insights into your daily activity. It also provides on-screen coaching to help guide you toward your goals. With water resistance up to 50 meters,  you can take it biking, swimming, running, or diving without skipping a beat.

Though the fitness features are definitely the highlight of the Fitbit Versa, it is also pretty solid smartwatch in its own right. With calendar, text, call, and app notifications, it connects seamlessly to your smartphone. It also comes with connected GPS and phone-free music for when you’re on the go. Additionally, its 4 days of battery life will allow you to go most of the week without recharging. Normally priced at $200, this Fitbit smartwatch is on sale for just $170 on Amazon right now.

Fitbit Charge 3 — $21 off

Fitbit Charge 3 Review
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

The Fitbit Versa is a great smartwatch, but if you’re hoping to pick up an activity tracker with a little less bulk, the Charge 3 is a good way to go. Being the latest in the Fitbit Charge lineup, this activity tracker offers a better measure of calorie burn, better heart rate tracking, and a batter life of up to 7 days than the Fitbit Charge 2. Much like the Versa, the Fitbit Charge 3 includes connected GPS and water resistance up to 50 meters.

Normally priced at $150, the Fitbit Charge 3 is on sale for just $129 on Amazon.

Fitbit Flex 2 — $41 off

Fitbit Flex 2 review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

The newest Fitbit models are great if you’re in the market for a smartwatch, but if all you need is a no-frills activity tracker, the Fitbit Flex 2 is worth a look. It doesn’t come with a screen, but it does track steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes. It even has LED display lights that show your progress toward a daily goal. Its swim-proof, allowing for use in the pool, and rugged enough to handle the stresses of daily exercise. Though the Flex 2 doesn’t have a screen, it still offers call and text notifications by vibrating whenever your phone is receiving those signals.

Normally priced around $100, the Fitbit Flex 2 is on sale for $59 on Amazon — making it the most affordable Fitbit available.

More Fitbit Deals

This Valentine’s Day Fitbit sale doesn’t just apply to the Fitbit Versa, Charge 3, and Flex 2. If you’re looking to pick up the Ionic, Alta, or Alta HR, Amazon is offering discounts on almost every model. Some items may go out of stock quickly, but if that’s the case, make sure you check other color options to see if the discounts are still available for those models. Here are all the Fitbit deals we could gather:

Looking for more tech deals? Find Fitbit alternatives, Apple Watch deals, and smartwatch deals from our curated deals page.

