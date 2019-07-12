Share

The Prime Day 2019 start date is still July 15, but Amazon dropped impressive preview of the deals to come just last night. Better yet, the retail giant has also announced that some deals will be available as early as Sunday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET. All you need to do is ask “Alexa, where are my deals?” to your smart speaker to get access to exclusive member-only savings. Of course, some Prime Day deals have already arrived, so you don’t have to wait too long for savings.

We don’t know exactly what devices will be on sale when early access drops this Sunday, but it is very likely that all of the Amazon Devices below will get discounted during that promotion. That would include the Fire TV Stick for a just $15 and the Echo down to only $50. This extra day should give Prime members the chance to pick up some Alexa-enabled products they’ve had their eye on.

Amazon Prime Day deals preview

While this sneak peek is very helpful for shoppers looking for a leg up on Prime Day, a lot of savings have remained quite vague. The most accurate pricing information we could gather appears to be, unsurprisingly, on Amazon’s own Alexa-enabled devices. Nevertheless, if you see something you like on the list below, now might be the perfect time to pick up your free trial of Amazon Prime before the massive shopping event begins.

Amazon Devices

$25 off Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, down to just $15

$25 off Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, down to just $25

$50 off Fire TV Cube, down to just $70

$50 off Echo, down to just $50

$70 off the Echo Show, down to just $160

$20 off the Fire 7 tablet, down to just $30, or get two for $50—a savings of $50

$30 off the Fire HD 8 tablet, just $50, or get two for $80—$80 in savings total

$50 off the Fire HD 10 tablet, down to $100, or get two for $180—a $120 savings

$40 off the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, down to $60, or get two for $100—a $100 discount

Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, down to $80, or get two for $140—a $120 savings

Save $25 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, down to $45

$50 off Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $85

$30 off the all-new Kindle, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, just $60

Get an Amazon Smart Plug and Echo for just $55

Up to $200 off eero WiFi systems

Up to $30 off Ring Video Doorbell, down to $70

$80 off Blink XT2 2-Cam System, down to $100

Electronics

Up to 50% off Select Sony LED Smart TVs

Up to 50% off Samsung QLED 65″ TV

Up to 50% off select PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories

$120 off Portal from Facebook with Alexa Built-in, just $79

Save on select productivity monitors, accessories and networking products

Save on select Chromebooks

Up to 50% off select PC streaming equipment

$50 off ecobee Smart Thermostat with Alexa Built-in, down to $199

30% off connected home devices

Save on select SanDisk and WD storage and memory products

30% off select Phone Cases and Accessories

Up to 40% off headphones from top brands

Fashion

Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas curated her #PrimeDayPicks across Amazon Fashion, with styles from Splendid, Daily Ritual, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Rebecca Taylor, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Amazon Essentials and more, as well as kids styles from LOOK by crewcuts, Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson, and Simple Joys by Carter’s

Up to 40% off select Under Armour clothing, shoes and accessories

Up to 30% off select Lacoste clothing, shoes, and more

Up to 50% off select J. Crew Mercantile clothing

Up to 30% off select Calvin Klein clothing for men and women

Up to 30% off select activewear from Champion, Spalding, and more

Up to 30% off select fashion styles from Alo Yoga, True Religion, and more

Up to 30% off select Adidas clothing, shoes, and accessories

Up to 60% off select Eddie Bauer clothing and accessories

Home & Kitchen

Up to 30% off select Classic Brands Mattresses

Up to 30% off select Furniture, Mattresses, and Area Rugs

Up to 30% off select Ashley Mattresses and Furniture

Up to 30% off select Linenspa Mattresses

Save on iRobot Roomba robotic vacuums

Save on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers

Save on Cricut cutting machines and accessories

Save on Linenspa mattress toppers

Save on Levoit air purifiers

Save on SodastreamSparkling Water Machines

Save on Vitamix Blenders and Accessories

Save on Rachael Ray Bakeware

Home Improvement

30% off select Moen Products

20% off Insinkerator Garbage Disposals

Up to 20% off on Toto Products

Smart Home

30% off Lutron Smart Dimmer Starter Kit

28% off Caseta Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch

Save 32% on Furbo Dog Camera

Save up to 55% on Tp-Link Switch & Dot Bundle

Save up to 30% on Netgear routers

Major Appliances

Save 10% on FirstBuild Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save 10% on NewAir 126 Can Beverage Center

Save 20% on Avalon Bottom Loading Water Cooler

Amazon Brands and Exclusives

Up to 50% off men’s and women’s clothing and more from Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, Goodthreads, Core 10, Buttoned Down and Lark & Ro

Up to 40% off Belei skincare beauty supplements

Up to 30% off everyday essentials from Presto!, Solimo, Happy Belly and Wickedly Prime

Up to 30% off fitness, home, electronics accessories and more from AmazonBasics

Beauty, Health & Personal Care

Up to 40% off Luxury Beauty Appliance brands, including BaBylissPRO, FOREO, Paul Mitchelland more

30% or more off Luxury and Professional Beauty brands, including Mario Badescu, Clarisonic, RUSK and more

Up to 40% off beauty and personal care items from Revlon, Wahl, Remington and more

Save $99 on 23andMe’s Health + Ancestry Service

Up to 50% off AncestryDNA

Buy AncestryDNA+Traits for only $69 to discover your ethnicity estimate and 26 of your most interesting personal traits.

Household Essentials

35% off grocery Back-to-School brands, including Bubly, KIND, Gatorade and more

Save 30% on beverages from top brands, including Lavazza, Perrier, Starbucks and more

Up to 40% off household essential brands, including Energizer, Hefty, Finish and more

Up to 35% off Nutrition & Wellness brands, including Culturelle, up4, Dymatize and more

Toys & Baby Products

Take up to 40% on select toys and games including favorites from VTech, Crayola, and Exploding Kittens

Up to 30% of select outdoor toys including NERF, Radio Flyer, and water tables from Step 2

Save 20% on Skip Hop baby products

Take 20% off or more on activity & gear brands, including Baby Einstein, Ingenuity, Disney Baby and more

Save on Summer Infant 3D Lite Convenience Stroller

Video Games

Savings on select Nintendo Switch + $35 Digital eShop Gift Card

25% off Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R)

Up to 50% off Astro A40 TR headset

Up to $40 off Oculus Go 32GB

Up to 33% off Sony PS4 Pro Console bundle

Automotive, Tools, Lawn & Garden

Up to 30% off Castrol Motor Oil

Up to 30% off Chemical Guys Car Care Kits

Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER products

Save 30% on the Westinghouse Inverter Generator

Up to 50% off Firepits by Endless Summer

Save 36% on the Sun Joe SPX2598 Pressure Washer

Sports & Outdoors

20% off the Bowflex Max Trainer M7 Cardio Machine

Up to 20% off Gaiam Essential’s thick yoga mats

Take over 20% off Coleman Camping Equipment

20% off Nautilus Fitness Equipment

Save 20% on Schwinn Exercise Bikes and Equipment

Get 20% ff select Champion products

Save 30% on Outdoor Essentials from CamelBak, Marmot, ExOfficio, Columbia, and Pure Fishing

Pets

Save 60% on a first pet food subscription

Save 32% on Furbo Dog Camera

Save up to 40% on SmartyPaws human and pet vitamins

Save 30% on an Exclusive Prime Day Throwback-themed BarkBox

Office Supplies

Save big on select HP office printers

30% off Rocketbook executive and mini notebooks

Up to 33% off HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer

Get 20% off select Paper Mate pens

Save 15% or more on Canon printers

Save 40% on 3D Systems FabPro 3D Printer, just $1,999

Take 35% off 3D Systems bundle including the FabPro 3D Printer + Curing unit, just $2,599

Save 30% on Dremel 3D Printers

Save 20% on LulzBot TAZ Pro 3D Printer, just $3,960, and on MonoPrice Delta PRO 3D Printer, just $949

Save 15% or more on Brother printers

Save 25% on select Elmer’s Glue

Save on filament from top brands, including SainSmart and UP Fila Premium ABS 3D Printer Filament

