Shoppers all over the world are eagerly awaiting the best Prime Day deals to drop on July 15 this year. In reality, however, Prime Day is already here. We may not be seeing any all-time low discounts at the moment, but if all you’re after is a 4K TV, iPad, or Echo smart speaker, there’s really no need to hold out for the big day.

That being said, Prime Day is less than two days away, with some early access deals dropping as early as July 14 at 12 p.m. ET. So if you do feel it’s necessary to hold out for the actual start date, you won’t have to wait for long. Though you may want to take a closer look at the Prime Day preview to get an idea of what’s coming before putting all your eggs in that basket.

Best Early Prime Day deals

Walmart and Google have pretty much shown their hands for Google Nest smart speakers and other smart home devices. Amazon, with its deep smart home lineup of Echo, Fire TV, Blink, Ring, and Eero brands, has been dropping must-buy-now deal pricing intermittently during the two-week run-up to Prime. The one deal Amazon played and stuck with is the $25 Echo Dot (3rd Gen), a 50% discount that matches the Google Home Mini deal price.

We’ve seen Walmart stick excellent prices for a day or two on 4K TVs, a category in which its cavernous inventory provides fuel for the pre-Prime Day deals fires, but Amazon has fought back with stunning bargains. We’ve seen awesome prices on Instant Pots, Roomba robot vacuums, Arlo Pro 2 security camera sets, Dell and Lenovo laptops, and even Apple Watches and iPads. The best pre-Prime Day deals change quickly, but if you see something that’s on your hot list, we suggest you jump for it because merchants may be willing to sell out their inventory of certain items to keep the pressure on competitors and influence shoppers to keep clicking on their site.

Should I sign up for Amazon Prime today?

Prime Day 2019 is Amazon’s annual sale specifically for Prime members. If you’re not already a member, this year Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial membership before Prime Day. If you take advantage of the trial offer, you have nothing to lose, and you might just score some amazing deals along the way.

While you have the membership, be sure to check out all the perks that come with it, like free same-day and 2-day free shipping and free streaming music, TV shows, and films. If you do decide you’d rather not continue as a Prime member, be sure to cancel before your 30-day trial period ends.

What deals can I expect on July 15?

It’s a given that Amazon’s own brands will be headliners, so you can expect amazing discounts on Echo Dots and other smart speakers, Echo Show, Kindle ereaders, Blink security cameras, Ring video doorbells, alarms, security camera, smart lights, Fire Tablets, Fire TV Sticks, Fire TVs, and more. Anything Amazon owns and sells may feature the best deals of the year. Also look for impressive sales on the wide, wide world of devices that work with Amazon Alexa.

We’re sure you’ll see fantastic deals on 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones, but if you see a fantastic deal, don’t delay because last year and also during Black Friday we saw some of the most-sought-after products sell out. As in past Prime Days, you can also expect to see short-duration sales called Lightning deals with a stated time limit, assuming inventories hold up. Lightning deals typically sell out very quickly.

The best advice we can give is, if you know Amazon sells in a product category, expect there to be excellent deals during Prime Day. Because there will be so much on sale, however, stay focused on the priority items on your shopping list. It’s going to be awesome, but you can also expect to be a little overwhelmed.

AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS PREVIEW

While this sneak peek is very helpful for shoppers looking for a leg up on Prime Day, a lot of discounts have remained quite vague. The most accurate pricing information we could gather appears to be on Amazon’s own Alexa-enabled devices. If you see something you like on the list below, now might be the perfect time to pick up your free trial of Amazon Prime before the massive shopping event begins.

$25 off Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, down to just $15

$25 off Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, down to just $25

$50 off Fire TV Cube, down to just $70

$50 off Echo, down to just $50

$70 off the Echo Show, down to just $160

$20 off the Fire 7 tablet, down to just $30, or get two for $50—a savings of $50

$30 off the Fire HD 8 tablet, just $50, or get two for $80—$80 in savings total

$50 off the Fire HD 10 tablet, down to $100, or get two for $180—a $120 savings

$40 off the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, down to $60, or get two for $100—a $100 discount

Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, down to $80, or get two for $140—a $120 savings

Save $25 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, down to $45

$50 off Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $85

$30 off the all-new Kindle, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, just $60

Get an Amazon Smart Plug and Echo for just $55

Up to $200 off eero WiFi systems

Up to $30 off Ring Video Doorbell, down to $70

$80 off Blink XT2 2-Cam System, down to $100

What Amazon Prime Day Deals Should I Look for First?

There are more sales than any one person can truly handle during this massive event, and if you don’t know what to shop for first, you could miss out. While the retail titan may seem like it has endless stock, some items will disappear much faster than others. The most important thing to remember is that if you want to best possible TV deal, you need to act fast. TCL and Toshiba 55-inch TVs will likely be the first ones to go.

Another item to watch out for is smartphones. Previous years have shown that the best smartphone deals tend to go fairly quickly. Whether it’s the Essential phone, a Samsung Galaxy, or an iPhone, you’ll want to jump on those savings as early as you can.

What other retailers have Prime Day deals?

Though Amazon deals are still the main draw of Prime Day, almost all of the major retailers are joining the fray this year. Walmart, Best Buy, and Target have offered the most direct competition so far, with Google devices leading the charge.

You should also be sure to keep an eye out for sitewide sales from manufacturers. Laptop companies like Dell, HP, and Lenovo are all known for dropping steep discounts whenever folks are in the buying mood.

