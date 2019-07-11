Digital Trends
Amazon drops Prime Day 2019 preview with Echo, 4K TV, and laptop discounts

Jacob Kienlen
By
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo

The Prime Day 2019 start date is still July 15, but Amazon has dropped a rather impressive preview of the deals to come. Better yet, the retail giant has also announced that you will be able to shop some select deals on devices as early as Sunday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET. All you need to do is ask “Alexa, where are my deals?” to your smart speaker to get access to exclusive member-only savings. Though some Prime Day deals are already here, so you don’t have to wait too long for savings.

Amazon Prime Day deals preview

While this sneak peek is very helpful for shoppers looking for a leg up on Prime Day, a lot of savings have remained quite vague. The most accurate pricing information we could gather appears to be, unsurprisingly, on Amazon’s own Alexa-enabled devices. Nevertheless, if you see something you like on the list below, now might be the perfect time to pick up your free trial of Amazon Prime before the massive shopping event begins.

Amazon Devices

  • $25 off Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, down to just $14.99
  • $25 off Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, down to just $24.99
  • $50 off Fire TV Cube, down to just $69.99
  • $50 off Echo, down to just $49.99
  • $70 off the Echo Show, down to just $159.99
  • $20 off the Fire 7 tablet, down to just $29.99, or get two for $49.98—a $50 savings
  • $30 off the Fire HD 8 tablet, just $49.99, or get two for $79.98—an $80 savings
  • $50 off the Fire HD 10 tablet, down to $99.99, or get two for $179.98—a $120 savings
  • $40 off the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, down to $59.99, or get two for $99.98—a $100savings
  • Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, down to $79.99, or get two for $139.98—a $120 savings
  • Save $25 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, down to $44.99
  • $50 off Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $84.99
  • $30 off the all-new Kindle, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, just $59.99
  • Get an Amazon Smart Plug and Echo for just $54.98
  • Up to $200 off eero WiFi systems
  • Up to $30 off Ring Video Doorbell, down to $69.99
  • $80 off Blink XT2 2-Cam System, down to $99.99

Electronics

  • Up to 50% off Select Sony LED Smart TVs
  • Up to 50% off Samsung QLED 65″ TV
  • Up to 50% off select PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories
  • $120 off Portal from Facebook with Alexa Built-in, just $79
  • Save on select productivity monitors, accessories and networking products
  • Save on select Chromebooks
  • Up to 50% off select PC streaming equipment
  • $50 off ecobee Smart Thermostat with Alexa Built-in, down to $199
  • 30% off connected home devices
  • Save on select SanDisk and WD storage and memory products
  • 30% off select Phone Cases and Accessories
  • Up to 40% off headphones from top brands

Fashion

  • Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas curated her #PrimeDayPicks across Amazon Fashion, with styles from Splendid, Daily Ritual, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Rebecca Taylor, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Amazon Essentials and more, as well as kids styles from LOOK by crewcuts, Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson, and Simple Joys by Carter’s
  • Up to 40% off select Under Armour clothing, shoes and accessories
  • Up to 30% off select Lacoste clothing, shoes, and more
  • Up to 50% off select J. Crew Mercantile clothing
  • Up to 30% off select Calvin Klein clothing for men and women
  • Up to 30% off select activewear from Champion, Spalding, and more
  • Up to 30% off select fashion styles from Alo Yoga, True Religion, and more
  • Up to 30% off select Adidas clothing, shoes, and accessories
  • Up to 60% off select Eddie Bauer clothing and accessories

Home & Kitchen

  • Up to 30% off select Classic Brands Mattresses
  • Up to 30% off select Furniture, Mattresses, and Area Rugs
  • Up to 30% off select Ashley Mattresses and Furniture
  • Up to 30% off select Linenspa Mattresses
  • Save on iRobot Roomba robotic vacuums
  • Save on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers
  • Save on Cricut cutting machines and accessories
  • Save on Linenspa mattress toppers
  • Save on Levoit air purifiers
  • Save on SodastreamSparkling Water Machines
  • Save on Vitamix Blenders and Accessories
  • Save on Rachael Ray Bakeware

Home Improvement

  • 30% off select Moen Products
  • 20% off Insinkerator Garbage Disposals
  • Up to 20% off on Toto Products

Smart Home

  • 30% off Lutron Smart Dimmer Starter Kit
  • 28% off Caseta Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch
  • Save 32% on Furbo Dog Camera
  • Save up to 55% on Tp-Link Switch & Dot Bundle
  • Save up to 30% on Netgear routers

Major Appliances

  • Save 10% on FirstBuild Opal Nugget Ice Maker
  • Save 10% on NewAir 126 Can Beverage Center
  • Save 20% on Avalon Bottom Loading Water Cooler

Amazon Brands and Exclusives

  • Up to 50% off men’s and women’s clothing and more from Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, Goodthreads, Core 10, Buttoned Down and Lark & Ro
  • Up to 40% off Belei skincare beauty supplements
  • Up to 30% off everyday essentials from Presto!, Solimo, Happy Belly and Wickedly Prime
  • Up to 30% off fitness, home, electronics accessories and more from AmazonBasics

Beauty, Health & Personal Care

  • Up to 40% off Luxury Beauty Appliance brands, including BaBylissPRO, FOREO, Paul Mitchelland more
  • 30% or more off Luxury and Professional Beauty brands, including Mario Badescu, Clarisonic, RUSK and more
  • Up to 40% off beauty and personal care items from Revlon, Wahl, Remington and more
  • Save $99 on 23andMe’s Health + Ancestry Service
  • Up to 50% off AncestryDNA
  • Buy AncestryDNA+Traits for only $69 to discover your ethnicity estimate and 26 of your most interesting personal traits.

Household Essentials

  • 35% off grocery Back-to-School brands, including Bubly, KIND, Gatorade and more
  • Save 30% on beverages from top brands, including Lavazza, Perrier, Starbucks and more
  • Up to 40% off household essential brands, including Energizer, Hefty, Finish and more
  • Up to 35% off Nutrition & Wellness brands, including Culturelle, up4, Dymatize and more

Toys & Baby Products

  • Take up to 40% on select toys and games including favorites from VTech, Crayola, and Exploding Kittens
  • Up to 30% of select outdoor toys including NERF, Radio Flyer, and water tables from Step 2
  • Save 20% on Skip Hop baby products
  • Take 20% off or more on activity & gear brands, including Baby Einstein, Ingenuity, Disney Baby and more
  • Save on Summer Infant 3D Lite Convenience Stroller

Video Games

  • Savings on select Nintendo Switch + $35 Digital eShop Gift Card
  • 25% off Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R)
  • Up to 50% off Astro A40 TR headset
  • Up to $40 off Oculus Go 32GB
  • Up to 33% off Sony PS4 Pro Console bundle

Automotive, Tools, Lawn & Garden

  • Up to 30% off Castrol Motor Oil
  • Up to 30% off Chemical Guys Car Care Kits
  • Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER products
  • Save 30% on the Westinghouse Inverter Generator
  • Up to 50% off Firepits by Endless Summer
  • Save 36% on the Sun Joe SPX2598 Pressure Washer

Sports & Outdoors

  • 20% off the Bowflex Max Trainer M7 Cardio Machine
  • Up to 20% off Gaiam Essential’s thick yoga mats
  • Take over 20% off Coleman Camping Equipment
  • 20% off Nautilus Fitness Equipment
  • Save 20% on Schwinn Exercise Bikes and Equipment
  • Get 20% ff select Champion products
  • Save 30% on Outdoor Essentials from CamelBak, Marmot, ExOfficio, Columbia, and Pure Fishing

Pets

  • Save 60% on a first pet food subscription
  • Save 32% on Furbo Dog Camera
  • Save up to 40% on SmartyPaws human and pet vitamins
  • Save 30% on an Exclusive Prime Day Throwback-themed BarkBox

Office Supplies

  • Save big on select HP office printers
  • 30% off Rocketbook executive and mini notebooks
  • Up to 33% off HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer
  • Get 20% off select Paper Mate pens
  • Save 15% or more on Canon printers
  • Save 40% on 3D Systems FabPro 3D Printer, just $1,999
  • Take 35% off 3D Systems bundle including the FabPro 3D Printer + Curing unit, just $2,599
  • Save 30% on Dremel 3D Printers
  • Save 20% on LulzBot TAZ Pro 3D Printer, just $3,960, and on MonoPrice Delta PRO 3D Printer, just $949
  • Save 15% or more on Brother printers
  • Save 25% on select Elmer’s Glue
  • Save on filament from top brands, including SainSmart and UP Fila Premium ABS 3D Printer Filament
