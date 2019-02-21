Digital Trends
Amazon slashes prices on these Air Fryers by up to 50 percent

Jenifer Calle
By

Air fryers have quickly become a great alternative to use when cooking fried foods. The popular kitchen device isn’t an oven or a deep fryer, it cooks your food by circulating heat to achieve crispy golden finishes. Air Fryers are able to produce crisp food by using a fan and a wide circulation of heat to remove excess moisture from foods. This reduces the need for extra oil and can reduce fat in your food by up to 70 percent. If you’ve been looking to eat healthier but still want to enjoy the foods you love, these three air fryers are discounted from Amazon right now.

Ninja Air Fryer

amazon slashes prices 3 air fryers ninja fryer

The Ninja Air Fryer has a 1,550-watt capacity, and it’s wide temperature range of 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit allows for the frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating of a wide range of foods. Cook up to two pounds of french fries in its 4-quart non-stick basket with little to no oil and cut down on extra fat. It’s tested to cut fat content down by up to 75 percent compared to traditional frying methods, allowing you to eat guilt-free. It includes a multi-layer rack to help increase your dehydrating capacity which helps cook crisp foods.

Normally priced at $130, that has been knocked down to $100 through Amazon.

Bella Air Fryer

amazon slashes prices 3 air fryers bella fryer

The 2.5 liter Bella Air Fryer is also powered by a 1,500-watt element. This enables you to cook such popular foods as French fries, onion rings, and chicken nuggets without the extra calories and fats. Start your air fryer by setting the temperature and timer and when the food is ready the red indicator light lets you know the cooking cycle is over. This device has an easy check function to check in on your food while it cooks. Cooking with less oil also means no pungent oil odor and you don’t have to filter oil after cooking your fries.

Normally priced at $80, it is now down to just $40.

GoWise USA Air Fryer

amazon slashes prices 3 air fryers gowise fryer

The GoWise USA Air Fryer has a 1,700-watt power element, that will enable you to enjoy frying, baking, grilling, and roasting chicken, steak, French fries, pizza and more, all without the extra oil. This counter-top appliance has a touchscreen menu featuring eight cooking presets: fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, and pizza. It’s equipped with a temperature range from 180 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit in 10 degree increments and a cooking timer running up to 30 minutes. And you can start or stop your cooking any time to change the time and temperature. Plus you receive a 50-item recipe book to get started.

Normally priced at $90, it is down to $80 for a limited time.

