Amazon’s Nest thermostat alternative is $42 for Prime Day

You don’t need to spend a bundle to get a smart thermostat, and that’s even more true during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. In an ironic twist, there’s an Amazon Smart Programmable Thermostat deal among the collection of Best Buy Prime Day deals. For the next few hours, you can get Amazon’s Smart Programmable Thermostat for only $42, which works out to $18 off the normal price. Not only is this an affordable way to keep your home at an even temperature, but it can help save you even more money on your home energy costs.

Why you should buy the Amazon Smart Programmable Thermostat

Don’t be fooled by the budget price of Amazon’s smart thermostat. Amazon teamed up with Honeywell to create a thermostat that packs in all the features of its Alexa smart home platform with the decades-long experience of Honeywell’s Home Thermostat Technology. It’s compatible with most 24-volt heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, including conventional forced air systems, heat pump systems, and radiant boilers. It’s an easy replacement for your traditional thermostat in most homes, but as an added bonus, Alexa will even guide you through the installation process.

Naturally, it also supports Alexa voice control, although there’s no built-in mic or speaker, so you’ll have to call out your commands to another Alexa-compatible device like an Echo speaker or use an Echo Show home hub or any one of the dozens of other best Alexa speakers. That’s not surprising at this price tag, but it shouldn’t be a serious obstacle for most Alexa smart home setups.

The real power of Amazon’s smart thermostat lies in its support for Alexa Hunches. This is an integrated Alexa skill that helps the smart home assistant learn your routines and make adjustments to your home even when you forget. That’s especially handy for a smart thermostat since once you’ve spent a couple of weeks making temperature changes, Alexa’s Hunches will figure out your regular patterns and begin making those adjustments on its own.

With the rising cost of home heating and cooling bills, a smart thermostat is something no household should be without. At only $42 during this fall’s Prime Day deals, Amazon’s Smart Programmable Thermostat will quickly pay for itself from the money you’ll save on heating bills this winter.

