When you want to upgrade the audio quality of your home entertainment setup (be it for an upcoming Super Bowl party or just to better enjoy your favorite shows, movies, and games), it doesn’t get much easier than getting a quality soundbar. You could always set up a full surround-sound speaker system, but that requires you to deal with wires, speaker placement, and different sound settings and formats for your system – and that’s not even mentioning the large expense of purchasing an A/V receiver to power it all (plus the speakers themselves). Which is why it can be so much easier to choose the route of a discounted Samsung, Sonos, Polk, or Vizio soundbar.

By contrast, the best soundbars can be set up and ready to go in as little as a few minutes. Soundbars are cost-effective, too; while they won’t deliver the full theater-like experience of a full-blown surround sound system, a good soundbar will nonetheless offer a notable improvement without costing you nearly as much as a 5-, 7-, or 9-channel speaker setup would. So if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater without paying through the nose, we’ve rounded up a handful of the best brand-name soundbar deals going on Amazon right now.

If all you want is a no-frills, no-nonsense soundbar that rings in at less than 100 bucks, opt for a 2.0 channel model like the super-affordable Vizio SB2920-C6. This 29-inch soundbar uses two drivers (serving as left and right speakers) which can put out up to 95 decibels of room-filling stereo sound, while DTS TruSurround simulates a 5-channel surround sound experience.

With built-in Bluetooth connectivity, you can even use this soundbar to stream music and other audio content from your mobile devices. At a cheap $79 from Amazon after a $25 discount, the Vizio 29-inch 2.0-channel SB2920-C6 is one of the best cheap soundbars you’re going to find.

The Samsung HW-M360/ZA is another cheap soundbar, but one that features an additional low-frequency channel for hooking up a subwoofer. This soundbar features right and left speaker drivers and comes with a subwoofer (hence 2.1 channels instead of just 2.0) which, with Dolby Digital, creates simulated 5.1 channel surround sound with deep, punchy bass.

The 130-watt subwoofer is wireless, too, so you can easily find the best place for it without tripping over cables. And Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream entertainment from your phone or tablet, just like with the Vizio soundbar. The Samsung HW-M360/ZA 2.1 channel soundbar with subwoofer is marked down to $168 on Amazon, saving you $32.

Polk Audio makes some of the best audio gear on the market and the MagniFi One soundbar and subwoofer system is no exception. Its slim low-profile design sits at just two inches tall, and comes with pre-loaded equalizer settings for sports, movies, and music, automatically optimizing the audio output depending on what type of content you’re enjoying at the moment.

Further enhancing your viewing experience is Polk’s Voice Adjust technology. This lets the soundbar boost the volume a bit when on-screen characters are speaking, precluding the need to constantly adjust the volume when things suddenly get too loud or too quiet. A 27-percent discount of $90 knocks the Polk MagniFi One soundbar and subwoofer system down to just $210 on Amazon.

We would be remiss if we neglected to mention one of our all-time favorite soundbars, the Sonos Beam. Like Polk, Sonos is a household name in the world of home audio tech, and the Beam lives up to its pedigree thanks to its excellent sound quality (despite its relatively small footprint), sleek design, Bluetooh streaming capabilities, and built-in smart connectivity.

The Sonos Beam comes with the full suite of Amazon Alexa features and is now, thanks to firmware updates, also compatible with Apple AirPlay and Google Assistant, setting this soundbar apart from the competition. Sonos deals are somewhat rare and short-lived, but right now, you can score the Sonos Beam smart soundbar for $349 from Amazon through February 3 and save $50 off of its regular price.

Finishing off our list is the HW-MS650 Sound+ from Samsung, another one of our favorites which our review team named the best minimalist soundbar in our soundbar roundup. The Sound+ soundbar is deceptively simple yet capable of putting out great sound whether it’s for movies, TV shows, gaming, or just streaming some music or other audio content over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

The Samsung Sound+ might not feature built-in Alexa like the Sonos Beam, but it’s still compatible with Alexa devices like the Echo Dot, which lets you control the soundbar with voice commands and sync it with your other Alexa-enabled gadgets. A $52 discount brings the Samsung HW-MS650 soundbar down to $398 on Amazon.

