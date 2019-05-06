Digital Trends
Amazon Echo and Google Home devices get big price cuts for Mother’s Day

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon Echo and Google Home smart home devices have significant price cuts for Mother’s Day. Five years ago smart speakers and displays, if they had even existed, would have seemed unusual gifts for Mother’s or Father’s Day. Today, however, digital voice assistants help keep homes secure, entertain and inform family members, and cut energy costs.

Amazon Echo and Google Home are by far the two giants in smart home networks. As the two platforms continue to grow, aggressive price cuts for Amazon Echo and Google home devices help build existing smart home configurations and entice new buyers just starting. We’ve gathered the best deals on Amazon Echo and Google Home devices. These sixteen deals can help you save up to $100.

Amazon Echo devices

Echo Dot — $20 off

amazon easter deals echo dot ring videodoorbells fire tablets 3rd gen 750x500
The third-generation Echo Dot is the best-selling smart speaker in the world. Because of its low entry point price, the Dot introduces more people to smart home digital voice assistants than any other device — assuming we don’t count smartphone assistants such as Apple’s Siri. Normally $49, the Echo Dot is $29 during this Mother’s Day sale.

Echo Dot 3-packX — $80 off

amazon easter deals echo dot ring videodoorbells fire tablets 3rd gen 750x500
Once people begin to set up an Amazon Echo-based smart home, the convenience, entertainment, and even security of digital voice assistants convince many people to put an Echo device in every room. The Dot 3-pack serves that need by cutting the per unit price to less than $24. Normally $147 for three, the Echo Dot 3-pack is $70, more than half off for this sale.

Echo Dot Kids Edition — $35 off

amazon deals echo ring security fire and kindle dot kids edition 1
Complete with a kid-proof case, the Echo Dot Kids Edition plays music, answers questions, reads stories, tells jokes, and more — all with age-appropriate content. A Parent dashboard helps manage how children use the Dot. Normally $70, the Echo Dot Kids Edition is $35 for this sale, 50% off.

Echo — $35 off

amazon echo second generation deal smart speaker 1000x666
The second-generation Echo is functionally the same as the Echo Dot, but the music is way better. You can fill a room with an Echo’s music streaming. Normally $100, the second-generation Echo is $65 for this Mother’s Day sale.

Echo and Echo Dot — $55 off

amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
If you’re going to purchase multiple Amazon Echo devices, an Echo and an Echo Dot let you put the Echo in the room where you’d prefer better music quality and the Dot in another space. The Dot plays music, but the Echo’s sound is richer and fuller. Normally $150 purchased separately, the second-generation Echo and third-generation Echo Dot bundled is $95.

Echo Plus — $30 off

all amazon alexa announcements ces 2019 new echo plus
The Echo Plus is the true music maker of the Echo smart speakers, with premium Dolby speakers and a built-in smart home hub for Zigbee-compatible devices. Normally $150, the second-generation Echo Plus is on sale for $120.

Echo Input — $15 off

amazon echo second generation deal input
The Echo Input is the least expensive entry device for the Amazon Echo smart home network, but don’t call it a smart speaker, because it doesn’t have one. Instead, the Echo Input connects to one of your existing speakers via a 3.5mm audio jack. So, you bring the speaker, and the Echo Input brings Alexa. Normally priced at $35, the Echo Input is $20 for this sale.

Echo Show — $50 off

amazon deals echo ring security fire and kindle show gen 2 4
The Echo Show is the premier Echo smart display. This second-generation Echo Show will stream live video from Alexa compatible security cameras, allow you to make two-way video calls, display your favorite photos, and watch movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other services to which you subscribe. Normally priced at $230, the Echo Show is just $180 for the Mother’s Day sale.

Echo Spot 2-pack — $40 off

amazon products fathers day sale echo spot
The Echo Spot 2-pack includes two of the Echo smart alarm clocks that can show security camera video streams, lyrics to songs, and work with two-way video calls. Normally priced $130 each, the Echo Spot 2-pack is $220 during this sale.

Echo Buttons — $3 off

Echo Buttons
Echo Buttons help you play interactive games. You can also set up routines to use the Buttons to activate Alexa-compatible smart home devices. Normally priced at $20 for two Echo Buttons, the sale price is $17 for two.

Walmart Mother’s Day Google Home Deals

Google Home Mini — $20 off

best buy nest security bundle with free google home mini
Like the Echo Dot, the Google Home Mini is the entry point in price and functions for the Google Home smart home ecosystem. Ask Google to answer questions, tell you the news or weather, remind you about the day’s events and meetings on your calendar, play music, and control a full array of compatible smart devices in your home. Normally $49, the Google Home Mini is on sale for $29.

Google Home — $30 off

how to set up voice match google home mutemic 1500x1000
The Google Home is Google’s equivalent of the Amazon Echo. The Google Home was the first smart speaker in the smart home line that features the Google Assistant. This device plays better-sounding audio than the Google Home Mini, but they are otherwise functionally equivalent. Normally priced at $129, the Google Home smart speaker is $99 during this sale.

Google Home Hub — $ off

woot and newegg drop google home hub price review 9 900x600 c
The Google Home Hub is a smart display without a camera. Some people prefer a camera-free display for security and privacy. In addition to all the features of the Google Home smart speaker, the Home Hub lets you stream live video from security cameras, watch movies, and display your digital phot0s. Normally priced at $149, the Google Home Hub is on sale for $99.

Google Home Max — $100 off

Google Home Max Review
The Google Home Max is a big step up in price from the Google Home, but that’s because this smart speaker emphasizes speaker quality. The Max is Google’s ultimate speaker for filling more than a room. If the Google Home is a smart speaker with good music playback quality, the Google Home Max is a party. Usually $399, the Google Home Max is sale-priced at $299.

Google Smart Light Starter Kit — $20 off

google home amazon echo smart light deals starter kit
If you want to do more than talk to the Google Assistant, the Google Smart Light Starter Kit bundles a Google Home Mini and a GE C-Life Smart Light Bulb. Start to take control of your smart home with this inexpensive starter kit that shows you how easy managing a smart home can be. Normally priced at $55 if purchased separately, the Google Smart Light Starter Kit is on sale for $35 for Mother’s Day.

Google Smart TV Kit — $10 off

walmart google home deals bundles smart tv kit mini and chromecast
Like the Smart Light Starter Kit above, the Google Smart TV Kit is your introduction to smart device-augmented entertainment control with your TV. The Smart TV Kit includes a Google Home Mini and a Chromecast to display the content of any compatible device on your TV screen. Regularly $74, the Google Smart TV Kit is on sale for $64 for Mother’s Day.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

