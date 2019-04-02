Amazon drops prices on white-noise sound machines, today only

Share

When your head hits the pillow at night, falling into a deep sleep can be hard and staying in a deep slumber is even more difficult if you’re a light sleeper. We all know sleeping enough hours is important for our health and wellness. Luckily, white-noise machines can really help drown out ambient sounds to help you get a better night’s sleep. We’ve listed the best sound machines in the market right now. And if you’re looking for a great deal, Amazon is discounting white-noise sound machines by up to 30 percent. Hurry because this sale lasts only for today.

Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Sound Machine

The Marpac Dohm classic white-noise machine has a very simple design. It comes in two speeds to adjust the tone and volume to fit your sleeping needs. A louder setting for louder environments and a lower, quieter setting for fading out smaller distractions. If you live in a busy urban neighborhood and have trouble sleeping at night a white-noise machine will change the way you sleep for the better. The Marpac Dohm uses a dual speed motor with a unique asymmetrical fan to create a soothing sound of rushing air. When trying to concentrate, or zone out, constant little noises can be a huge factor and this handy machine can go a long way. If you’re not satisfied with the Marpac Dohm there’s a one-year limited factory warranty. This model comes in white, black, tan, and gray and has a very minimalist look to fit anywhere you place it in your home.

Normally priced at $47, it is down to $37 for today.

Marpac Rohm Portable White Noise Sound Machine

The Marpac Rohm portable white-noise sound machine is perfect for traveling. This product is especially great for babies who have trouble sleeping. It masks noise so that you and your child will both be sleeping, well, like a baby. And if you don’t have a child it makes a perfect baby shower gift for parents. It features three sound options to help cancel out noises that might disturb or distract. It includes a lanyard,too, for easy hanging, and conveniently recharges with a USB cable. You’re guaranteed to improve your sleep and concentration with a one-year limited warranty.

Normally priced at $35, it is down to $22 for today.

