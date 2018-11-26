Save $100 on an Anova Sous Vide and cook with professional precision

Share

Cooking gourmet meals used to be an ordeal. If you wanted the perfect steak or veggies, you’d have to spend years perfecting your craft until you finally got the technique and timing down pat. In today’s world, however, all you really need is the right equipment to cook glorious meals without any professional training at all. With the help of a sous vide, you can create restaurant-quality dishes from the comfort of your own home — and you don’t even need one of those fancy chef hats. Just put your meal in a plastic bag, put that plastic bag in a pot of water, and let this smart kitchen device take care of the rest.

Anova is one of the most recognized names in the sous vide game right now, and if you’re hoping to pick one of its offerings up for cheap, the company has a few of its most popular models on sale at Amazon right now. These Cyber Monday deals won’t last long, so don’t miss your chance to snag a $100 discount on one of the hottest kitchen gadgets on the market.

The most popular, and most expensive sous vide on the list is the standard 900W model. Equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, you can use the Anova App to escape the kitchen without worry. Whether you’re cooking meats, veggies, or desserts, you can get perfect results every single time. That means no dry edges and no rare centers, just juicy deliciousness throughout the whole meal with flavors locked in. With smart device control, you can monitor your food remotely using nothing but your smartphone. You can even receive notifications to let you know when your food is ready.

Normally priced at $199, the Anova Sous Vide is on sale for $99 right now after a $100 Cyber Monday discount. You can also pick up the 800W version for just $90 after a $50 discount.

If you love the idea of having a sous vide, but don’t want to drop $100 on a kitchen gadget you’ve never used before, the Nano is an excellent option. With 750W of power, this device is a much smaller and quieter precision cooker than the 900W version. It still comes with the Anova App and Bluetooth connectivity, so monitoring your food from your smartphone is as easy as the click of a button. If you’re new to using a sous vide, or just need an extra hands-off cooking device, the Anova Sous Vide Nano is a great tool to add to your kitchen arsenal.

Normally priced at $99, the Nano is on sale for just $64 after a $35 Cyber Monday discount from Amazon.

