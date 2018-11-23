Stay cozy this winter with the best Black Friday deals on pillows and linens

Digital Trends
Investing in quality bedding to help you sleep at night isn’t just a luxury, it can improve your lifestyle significantly. We spend one third of our lives sleeping so getting our bed to look and feel how we want it should be a top priority. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your bedroom with new linen sheets and pillows, now is the perfect time to shop the best prices on bedroom materials online. Black Friday has some of the best deals for bedding and you don’t even have to move from the comfort of your own bed to shop. Check out the best deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and JCPenney to help you choose what’s available.

Amazon

Amazon has everything you need to create the perfect bedding bundle for your room. This Black Friday, Amazon is slashing the prices on sought-after Tempur-Pedic pillows. Choose from the select pillows available here. But hurry because these half-off offers will run for a limited time only.

Walmart

Walmart has everything for the entire family when it comes to bedroom pillows and linens this year. Up to $30 off on a 400 thread count sheet set is a nice discount for a high-quality sheet set. Linen sheets are always more expensive than cotton because they are durable, lightweight, and breathable at night so now is the perfect time to grab them for a bargain price.

Target

Black Friday isn’t just a good time to shop for a new TV or laptop. Retailers offer incredible deals on everything from kitchen appliances to full bedroom sets this holiday weekend. It’s the perfect time to modernize your space with pieces that will make you feel more comfortable and happy in your own home. Target is offering up to 40 percent off on bedding. And when you spend $50 or more today, you get a 20 percent off email coupon, good to use on a future Target purchase between 11/27–12/8.

JCPenney

JCPenney is offering up to 60 percent off on select bedding this Black Friday. Shop from a variety of sheets and pillows and even heated blankets to help keep you warm this cold winter.

