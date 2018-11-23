Stay cozy this winter with the best Black Friday deals on pillows and linens

Share

Investing in quality bedding to help you sleep at night isn’t just a luxury, it can improve your lifestyle significantly. We spend one third of our lives sleeping so getting our bed to look and feel how we want it should be a top priority. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your bedroom with new linen sheets and pillows, now is the perfect time to shop the best prices on bedroom materials online. Black Friday has some of the best deals for bedding and you don’t even have to move from the comfort of your own bed to shop. Check out the best deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and JCPenney to help you choose what’s available.

Amazon

Shop Now

Walmart has everything for the entire family when it comes to bedroom pillows and linens this year. Up to $30 off on a 400 thread count sheet set is a nice discount for a high-quality sheet set. Linen sheets are always more expensive than cotton because they are durable, lightweight, and breathable at night so now is the perfect time to grab them for a bargain price.

Shop Now

Shop Now

JCPenney is offering up to 60 percent off on select bedding this Black Friday. Shop from a variety of sheets and pillows and even heated blankets to help keep you warm this cold winter.

Shop Now

If you’re still looking for the best options for the bedroom, we have some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on mattresses and furniture to help you this holiday season.

Follow @dealsDT

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.