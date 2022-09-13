 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Gaming
  4. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 48-inch OLED gaming TV is up to $700 off at Newegg

Aaron Mamiit
By
The 48-inch Aorus FO48U gaming TV with abstract colors on its OLED display.

If the sizes that you see in retailers’ gaming monitor deals aren’t big enough, you should turn your attention to Newegg’s offer for the Aorus FO48U OLED gaming TV. The retailer has a $500 discount on the 48-inch TV’s original price of $1,500. On top of that — and for a limited time — buyers can use the promo code DSABWA358 at checkout for an additional $200 off, bringing the price of the TV down to $800. That’s amazing value from one of the best Newegg deals going on right now, so you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out as other shoppers are likely thinking the same thing.

Why you should buy the Aorus 48-inch FO48U OLED gaming TV

The best gaming monitors don’t come as large as the Aorus FO48U OLED gaming TV, which features a 48-inch screen that you can place right at the heart of your gaming room. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll be able to better appreciate the graphics of today’s video games, and you can further improve the overall experience by choosing among the five modes of the gaming TV’s Space Audio technology. When comparing OLED and QLED TVs, the primary advantage of OLED TVs like this one is the ability to deliver perfect black levels, while consuming less power and providing better overall eye comfort. They’re also superior in terms of refresh rate, which is 120Hz for the Aorus FO48U OLED gaming TV — the recommended specification in Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide.

For fluid gameplay without any screen tearing, the Aorus FO48U OLED gaming TV supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium, which is a more advanced version of FreeSync that provides extra features. The gaming TV comes with a pair of HDMI ports, a pair of USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C port, and a DisplayPort, so there’s no shortage of ways to connect gaming devices — you can even have multiple consoles and gaming PCs linked to the Aorus FO48U OLED gaming TV at the same time.

Newegg’s gaming deals are getting better, with the retailer’s discount on the Aorus FO48U OLED gaming TV being a great example. You can add the 48-inch TV to your gaming setup for $800, which is $700 off its normal $1,500 price. We’re not sure how long this bargain price will last, so it’s highly recommended that you add the Aorus FO48U OLED gaming TV to your cart now and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Hulu with Live TV Free Trial: Everything you need to know

Hulu on Roku.

Best gaming PC deals: Get a new desktop rig from $530 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

This powerful business desktop from Dell is $500 off today

An angled front view of the Dell Vostro Tower desktop computer.

FuboTV Free Trial: Stream live sports for free for a week

FuboTV icon on Apple TV

Dell XPS 13 laptops on on clearance today — save $550!

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is $135 cheaper at Walmart

Student using Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on a table with a Type Cover.

Best Apple deals and sales for September 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Best HP laptop deals: Get a new laptop for $330

A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Don’t miss these refurbished MacBook deals — from $328

A stack of MacBooks is pictured from the top down.

Best Dell laptop deals for September 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

ABCMouse Free Trial: Get your first month free

abc mouse cheap subscription deal free trial abcmouse 1stg animation grammar rgb

Is there a Netflix free trial? Everything you need to know

A hand points a remote at a TV display a Netflix logo screen.

Best student laptop deals for September 2022

online web browser game list