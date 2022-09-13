This 48-inch OLED gaming TV is up to $700 off at Newegg

If the sizes that you see in retailers’ gaming monitor deals aren’t big enough, you should turn your attention to Newegg’s offer for the Aorus FO48U OLED gaming TV. The retailer has a $500 discount on the 48-inch TV’s original price of $1,500. On top of that — and for a limited time — buyers can use the promo code DSABWA358 at checkout for an additional $200 off, bringing the price of the TV down to $800. That’s amazing value from one of the best Newegg deals going on right now, so you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out as other shoppers are likely thinking the same thing.

Why you should buy the Aorus 48-inch FO48U OLED gaming TV

The best gaming monitors don’t come as large as the Aorus FO48U OLED gaming TV, which features a 48-inch screen that you can place right at the heart of your gaming room. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll be able to better appreciate the graphics of today’s video games, and you can further improve the overall experience by choosing among the five modes of the gaming TV’s Space Audio technology. When comparing OLED and QLED TVs, the primary advantage of OLED TVs like this one is the ability to deliver perfect black levels, while consuming less power and providing better overall eye comfort. They’re also superior in terms of refresh rate, which is 120Hz for the Aorus FO48U OLED gaming TV — the recommended specification in Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide.

For fluid gameplay without any screen tearing, the Aorus FO48U OLED gaming TV supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium, which is a more advanced version of FreeSync that provides extra features. The gaming TV comes with a pair of HDMI ports, a pair of USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C port, and a DisplayPort, so there’s no shortage of ways to connect gaming devices — you can even have multiple consoles and gaming PCs linked to the Aorus FO48U OLED gaming TV at the same time.

