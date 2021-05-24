When you think it’s time to invest in wireless earbuds, you should take a look at the available headphone deals to check if you can enjoy discounts on your preferred products. However, if you’re planning to use the audio accessories with your iPhone or iPad, then, it’s highly recommended that you check out AirPods deals. They’re also compatible with Android devices, but AirPods work better with other Apple devices.

If you’re interested in buying Apple’s wireless earbuds, you should take advantage of Staples’ offers so you won’t have to pay full price for them. Staples is currently offering a $40 discount on the second-generation AirPods, bringing their price down to $159 from their original price of $199, and a $50 discount on the AirPods Pro, lowering their price to $199 from their original price of $249.

AirPods 2 with wireless charging case — $159, was $199

The second-generation AirPods maintain one of the most important and impressive features of their predecessor — ridiculously easy setup with Apple devices. All you need to do is to open their case and hold the AirPods next to your iPhone. Once they’re paired, your iPhone will automatically connect to the AirPods whenever you take them out of their case. The wireless earbuds can also detect if you take them out of your ears, which will automatically pause whatever you’re watching or listening to.

The H1 chip that powers the AirPods allows you to call Apple’s digital assistant, Siri, by simply saying “Hey, Siri,” and it also enables lower gaming lag and faster connections for phone calls. Apple promises up to five hours of listening time on a single charge for the AirPods, but with the juice from the wireless charging case, you have more than 24 hours of listening time.

If you think these wireless earbuds are the perfect pair for you, Staples is offering a $40 discount on the second-generation AirPods with wireless charging case, lowering their price to $159 from their original price of $199. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, though, so if you’re already looking forward to listening to your favorite tunes on the AirPods, you shouldn’t miss this opportunity to buy them for cheaper than usual. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

AirPods Pro with wireless charging case — $199, was $249

If you’re looking for an even better audio experience, you can go with the AirPods Pro for a slightly higher cost. When comparing the AirPods Pro and AirPods, the primary upgrade is the active noise cancellation of the AirPods Pro. The feature uses both microphones and software to analyze and block external noise so you can focus on your music or the audio of whatever you’re watching. There’s also a transparency mode that lets you hear what’s going on around you without having to take off the wireless earbuds.

The AirPods Pro also introduce IPX4 water resistance, which can protect the wireless earbuds from sweat during workouts and sudden rain. They also offer improved sound quality, including better bass and adaptive EQ, and customizable silicone tips for a more secure and comfortable fit for various ear shapes. Apple also promises more than 24 hours of battery life for the AirPods Pro, including the charges held by the wireless charging case.

If the second-generation AirPods aren’t enough for you, you should step up to the AirPods Pro, which Staples is selling with a wireless charging case at $50 off, bringing their price down to $199 from their original price of $249. There’s no telling when the offer will end, so if you want the AirPods Pro in your ears as fast as possible, and without paying full price for them, the Buy Now button’s right there to take you to the deal.

