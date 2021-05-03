There are so many options for new wireless earbuds when you look through headphone deals, but if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely on the hunt for AirPods deals. While they’re also compatible with Android devices, AirPods work more seamlessly with iPhones and iPads. However, like most Apple products, AirPods come at a premium price, though you can enjoy savings when buying the wireless earbuds if you know where to look.

Staples is currently offering discounts on two models of the AirPods, so you don’t have to pay full price. The second-generation AirPods are $40 off, bringing their price down to $159 from their original price of $199, while the AirPods Pro are $50 off, lowering their price to $199 from their original price of $249.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) — $159, was $199

The second-generation AirPods, the 2019 update to Apple’s first-generation AirPods that were released in 2016, maintain one of the best features of their predecessor — easy setup with other Apple devices. To pair them with your iPhone, for example, all you need to do is to hold the AirPods near it with their charging case open. Afterward, the AirPods will automatically connect with your iPhone whenever you take them out of your case. They can even sense when they’re in your ears and will automatically pause whatever you’re watching or listening to when you take them out.

Apple’s H1 chip enables the “Hey, Siri” feature on the AirPods, so you can issue voice commands for functions such as adjusting volume, changing songs, or making calls. Apple promises up to five hours of listening time on a single charge for the AirPods and a total of more than 24 hours when including the juice from the wireless charging case. If the AirPods’ battery runs low, just 15 minutes of charging in the case results in up to three hours of listening time, so the wireless earbuds don’t have to stay out of your ears for long.

The second-generation AirPods with wireless charging case are on sale from Staples with a $40 discount, bringing their price down to just $159 from their original price of $199. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so if you want to buy the wireless earbuds for cheaper than usual, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Apple AirPods Pro — $199, was $249

If you want a better audio experience, you might want to shell out a bit more and get the AirPods Pro. The premium version of the wireless earbuds offers superior sound quality compared to the second-generation AirPods and introduces active noise cancellation. The feature uses microphones and software to analyze external noise and cancel it out with equal and opposite frequencies so you can focus on whatever you’re listening to. However, the AirPods Pro also offers Transparency Mode, which lets you hear what’s going on around you without having to take the wireless earbuds out of your ears.

When comparing the AirPods Pro and AirPods, other advantages of the AirPods Pro include IPX4 water resistance that protects them from sweaty workouts and rain, customizable silicone tips for a better fit among different ear shapes, and their sound-isolating design for improved call quality. Additionally, the wireless charging case of the AirPods Pro is smaller, so it takes up less space in your pocket or bag, but it holds the same charge as the AirPods’ wireless charging case.

The AirPods Pro with wireless charging case are originally priced at $249, but they’re available with a $50 discount from Staples, lowering their price to $199. It’s unclear when the offer will end, so if you’re already looking forward to listening to your playlists or watching your favorite shows with the AirPods Pro, you shouldn’t hold back on clicking that Buy Now button.

