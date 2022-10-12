 Skip to main content
Apple’s month-old AirPods Pro earbuds are 10% off for Prime Day

Georgina Torbet
By
Apple AirPods Pro 2 close-up.
It’s a rare occasion that a brand-new Apple product goes on sale, but that’s what has happened with this hot offer on the new Apple AirPods Pro, available as part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals. With Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event running today, there’s a chance to pick up new gadgets while saving money, including on those all-important Apple earbuds as part of the Prime Day AirPods deals. While the new AirPods Pro 2 will usually go for $250, you can save over $25 if you snap up this deal from Amazon today, which offers them for $223.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2

The Apple AirPods Pro are some of the most popular earbuds out there, and with the recent release of the Apple AirPods Pro 2, these great buds have got even better. Our review of the new buds praised their excellent noise cancellation, which is essential for when you’re trying to listen to a call in a busy area or just trying to unwind on the commute home. It used to be that great noise canceling was only possible with over-ear style headphones, but thanks to improvements in technology, you can now enjoy the benefits of noise canceling even in the small earbud form factor.

We also loved the AirPods Pro 2 for their great sound quality and call quality. Whether you’re listening to music or chatting with friends or colleagues, you’ll be able to hear and be heard clearly, without sacrificing the complexity of sounds. If you’re concerned about the fit of the earbuds, Apple provides a selection of tips with the buds, and the carrying case that the buds come in helps extend their battery life by charging while you’re storing them.

Of course, one of the big standouts of any Apple product is the way it integrates into your Apple ecosystem. If you already use an iPhone or a Mac, you’ll be delighted by how easy it is to pair and use the AirPods Pro 2 with your devices, and there are sophisticated software controls available via the special iPhone Settings section. For Apple fans looking to pick up a pair of earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 are the obvious choice.

