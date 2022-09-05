 Skip to main content
Save 30% on the AirPods Pro in Amazon’s (unofficial) Labor Day sale

The Labor Day sales are going on right now and we’ve spotted an awesome deal on Apple AirPods Pro. At Amazon, you can buy the Apple AirPods Pro for $174 saving $75 off the usual price of $249. Working out at 30% off, this is a great time to treat yourself to some well respected earphones without spending more than you have to. If you’re not entirely sold on buying them, read on while we tell you all about why we love the Apple AirPods Pro. Alternatively, hit the buy button below to get them ordered straight away.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro

AirPods deals are fairly commonplace but that doesn’t mean you see as deep a discount as you do with the Apple AirPods Pro right now. The Apple Labor Day sales are a real highlight if you want to listen to music in more style. That’s thanks to the Apple AirPods Pro offering excellent spatial audio with dynamic head tracking which means that it feels like sound is being placed all around you. Accompanying that, you also get the benefits of adaptive EQ which means that the music you listen to is automatically tuned to the shape of your ear so that you get a superior experience than with lesser earphones.

Even better than that and cementing the Apple AirPods Pro in their place as some of the best wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro also have highly effective active noise cancellation. The feature means that you can block outside noise and focus on immersing yourself in whatever you’re listening to. Any time you do need to return to the world around you, you can switch to transparency mode and interact with the world around you once more without having to remove the earbuds. With three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips, the Apple AirPods Pro are comfy enough to wear throughout the day although up to 4.5 hours of listening time does mean you’ll need to take them out once in a while. Still, up to 24 hours of charge via the charging case makes up for that issue.

Well-made in many ways, the Apple AirPods are down to $174 right now when you buy direct from Amazon. Normally priced at $249, you save $75 off the usual price making this a truly tempting deal. Buy them now and enjoy a superior listening experience whether you’re commuting or working out.

